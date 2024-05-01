NewsX Exclusive: What EAM Jaishankar said on India's War on Terror

In an exhaustive interview to NewsX, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar iterated that there has been a marked improvement in India’s fight against terrorism over the past decade.

In an exclusive conversation with NewsX Editor-In-Chief Rishabh Gulati, Dr Jaishankar stated, “Unlike 26/11, we will not turn the other cheek. If anything happens in India, there will be consequences.”

This tough talk echoes the stance taken by the Narendra Modi-led government to combat terror. After Prime Minister Modi was sworn into power in 2014, India witnessed a marked reduction in terror attacks. In fact, there have been zero terror attacks in any major metropolitan city in the last ten years.

India’s war on terror has progressed by leaps and bounds since the days when the government merely sent dossiers to Pakistan post tragedies that claimed the lives of hundreds of innocent people.

Case in point is the dastardly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks that killed dozens. Despite India’s repeated diplomatic efforts to persuade Pakistan to extradite the 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed, nothing much came of it. All the while, the perpetrators of the heinous attack continue to roam scot-free even today.

On the other hand, after the devastating attacks in Uri and Pulwama in 2016 and 2019, India did not shy away from giving a befitting response to the Pakistan-backed terrorists. Speaking on the surgical strikes conducted by India, Dr. Jaishankar said, “I think that the message has gone through.”

He further commented on Canada harboring Khalistani terrorists and said, “The Prime Minister of Canada has said things that were none of his business.”