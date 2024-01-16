Nirmohi Akhara's 13 Panch Confirmed for Ayodhya's Pran Pratishtha

Mahant Dinendra Das of the Nirmohi Akhara assured that all 13 members of the prominent Akhara will participate in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22. Dismissing claims of dissatisfaction with the rituals, Das emphasized that the Akhara has received invitations, and all members are content and prepared to attend.

This statement came in response to Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s inquiry about Nirmohi Akhara’s invitation to the event. Singh expressed concern on social media, questioning the exclusion of those who had fought for Ram Janmabhoomi for 175 years. In response, Das clarified that every ‘Mahatma’ and political leader associated with their trust has been invited, including the 13 ‘panch’ of the Akhara.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony for the Ram Temple is scheduled for January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend. Rituals commenced earlier and will continue for seven days. The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has extended invitations to over 11,000 guests nationwide, with elaborate arrangements and special gifts, including 'Ram Raj' and 'Motichoor laddus' made from desi ghee as 'Prasad.' The Trust plans to present a 15-meter picture of the Ram temple to Prime Minister Modi and gift revered Ram Raj soil excavated from the temple to all attendees, even those unable to be present. The main rituals of the Pran Prathistha will be performed by a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit.

Thousands of VIP guests have received invitations from the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the ceremony.

The Trust has made elaborate arrangements to welcome and honor all attendees, presenting them with gifts that include ‘Ram Raj.’ A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the Pran Prathistha.