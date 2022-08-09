Nitish Kumar embraces RJD, BJP shouts betrayal

Nitish Kumar called off the JD(U)-BJP alliance in Bihar and resigned as the state’s chief minister on Tuesday. After resigning, Nitish Kumar met with Tejashwi Yadav, and the two are expected to meet with the Governor to stake their claim to the government. The Congress is also ready to join the Mahagahbandhan alliance, having backed Nitish Kumar for Bihar Chief Minister.

The meeting of JD(U) MPs and MLAs was held at Kumar’s official residence. While the RJD legislators were assembled at his mother Rabri Devi’s Circular Road bungalow by party leader Tejashwi Yadav. Nitish Kumar said “All MPs and MLAs are at a consensus that we should leave the NDA”.

According to media reports, BJP leader and Union minister Ashwini Choubey accused Nitish Kumar of being “opportunistic” and said those “betraying” Bihar want to create hurdles in its development. Union minister and BJP leader RK Singh said “People of Bihar will teach Nitish Kumar a lesson”.

According to media reports, Nitish Kumar met RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav and Rabri Devi, shortly after resigning as Bihar’s chief minister. Nitish reportedly asked Yadav during their meeting to forget what happened in 2017 and start a new chapter.

Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha has extended unconditional support to Nitish Kumar and the Mahagathbandhan.

Amid political crisis in Bihar, Former Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Sushil Modi will arrive in Patna around 5 p.m. The two leaders will meet with other senior leaders from the Bihar unit.

