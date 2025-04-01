Nitish Kumar Raises Concerns Over Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, JDU To Decide Stance After Review

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has raised concerns over the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, ahead of its consideration in the Lok Sabha. JDU will decide its stance after reviewing the bill.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is set to be introduced and discussed in the Lok Sabha tomorrow, sparking debate across political parties. With an eight-hour proposed discussion scheduled, the bill is expected to be taken up for consideration and passage by the House, with Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju closing the debate.

However, ahead of the bill’s consideration, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed his concerns over the amendments, particularly with regard to the retroactive provisions that some members of his party view as problematic. According to sources, the Janata Dal United (JDU) party, led by Kumar, will make a decision on its support for the bill only after thoroughly reviewing the official copy of the bill.

JDU has raised its concerns about eliminating the “Waqf by user” principle, a contentious element of the bill. While Nitish Kumar has kept the party’s stance unclear, the division within JDU is evident, with senior leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh backing the bill in Parliament and dismissing claims that it is anti-Muslim. On the other hand, MLC Ghulam Gaus has been outspoken in his opposition, calling out the bill as an attempt to undermine religious freedoms and community rights.

“I was the first person to oppose the Waqf Amendment Bill,” Gaus said, emphasizing his belief that the bill represents the central government’s ongoing disregard for Muslim rights, citing previous issues such as “love jihad, CAA, mob lynching, triple talaq, and now this.”

While the JDU has yet to formally take a stance, the opposition has fiercely rejected the bill. Prominent Muslim organizations and several political leaders have mobilized against the bill, calling it unconstitutional and harmful to the Muslim community. Congress leader Tariq Anwar has voiced his hopes that Nitish Kumar will take a firm stand against the bill, noting his long-standing tradition of advocating for secular values.

Anwar expressed optimism, stating, “We are still hopeful that Kumar, who cherishes his secular image, will take a clear stand when the bill is brought to Parliament by the Modi government.”

The Waqf Amendment Bill, introduced after a joint parliamentary panel report, is a significant topic of discussion in the ongoing second leg of the Budget Session. The Centre aims for its passage by April 4, with the BJP relying on allies like JDU and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to secure the majority in the Lok Sabha.

As the debate over the bill intensifies, the outcome of JDU’s decision remains crucial to the bill’s fate in Parliament.

