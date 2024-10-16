Oil Slick Suspected Off Sydney’s Coogee Beach After Mysterious Black Balls

Coogee Beach in Sydney was closed on Tuesday after lifeguards discovered mysterious black, ball-shaped debris along the popular shoreline.

Coogee Beach in Sydney was closed on Tuesday after lifeguards discovered mysterious black, ball-shaped debris along the popular shoreline. The debris, roughly the size of golf balls, raised concerns among local authorities and beachgoers, prompting an immediate investigation into its origin.

Randwick City Council environmental officers collected samples of the strange material for testing, and people were advised to avoid touching the debris until further analysis could be completed. In response to the discovery, the beach was closed until further notice.

Potential Oil Slick Spotted Offshore

The investigation took a new turn on Wednesday morning when council jetskis patrolling the water spotted what appeared to be an oil slick off the coast of Coogee. Randwick City Council Mayor Dylan Parker confirmed the sighting, though authorities have not yet been able to officially determine whether the slick is linked to the debris.

“Jetskis have spotted what may be an oil slick, but this is still under investigation,” Parker said.

The Randwick City Council and New South Wales’ Environment Protection Authority (EPA) are working together to determine whether the debris could be “tar balls,” which form when oil mixes with debris and water. This is often associated with oil spills or natural seepage, but no definitive cause has been identified.

State Authorities and Scientists Investigate the Incident

New South Wales Environment Minister Penny Sharpe confirmed that the EPA is collaborating with government agencies and forensic scientists to determine the nature of the contamination. Authorities are also investigating the source of the potential oil spill and assessing the risks it may pose to public safety and marine life.

“The advice is that people shouldn’t be swimming, and Coogee is closed,” Minister Sharpe said on Wednesday. “Other beaches are fine, but we hope to get to the bottom of what is a pretty unusual situation as quickly as possible.”

Authorities are urging the public to remain cautious and follow safety guidelines until the cause of the contamination is confirmed.

Ongoing Clean-Up and Beach Monitoring Efforts

Despite ongoing investigations, the beach remains closed, with debris continuing to wash ashore on Wednesday. Lifeguards and council staff, some 20 workers in high-visibility gear, were seen meticulously collecting the black spheres by hand and placing them in mounds above the high-tide line. The collected debris was then covered with sand to prevent it from being washed back into the ocean.

Parker reported that additional black debris was spotted on Wedding Cake Island, roughly 1 kilometer off the coast of Coogee Beach, adding to concerns about the scope of the contamination.

Council crews also patrolled the waters using jetskis, searching for more debris and attempting to trace its origin. “We are still trying to figure out where these balls have come from,” Parker noted.

Local Community Impacted by Beach Closure

The closure of Coogee Beach has had a noticeable impact on the local community. On a typical day, the beach is a bustling hub for early-morning swimmers and walkers. However, on Wednesday, the usually lively shoreline was marked by yellow barricades, orange flags, and council signage indicating ongoing work.

Local businesses near the beach, including cafés and shops, have already felt the effects of the closure. A barista from a nearby café noted the stark difference from a typical morning: “Usually, you see plenty of people doing laps around the pool or just out walking. Today, it’s very quiet.”

Jennifer, who works at Coogee Express convenience store, mentioned that business had slowed down as fewer people visited the area due to the beach closure. “I think next week it will get better,” she said, anticipating a return to normal once the beach is reopened.

Council Urges Public to Avoid Beach Until Further Notice

Randwick City Council took to social media on Tuesday evening to alert the public about the closure and ongoing investigation. The post read: “Coogee Beach is closed until further notice after council lifeguards this afternoon discovered mysterious black, ball-shaped debris washed along the length of the beach.”

The council assured the public that they are working to identify the source of the contamination and that inspections of nearby beaches are also underway to prevent further incidents. Beachgoers were warned to stay clear of Coogee Beach and to refrain from touching the debris while the investigation and clean-up continued.

Parker expressed optimism that the beach would be cleaned and reopened soon: “Hopefully in a matter of days,” he said on Wednesday, indicating that the council was working as quickly as possible to ensure the area’s safety.