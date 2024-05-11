Ola Cabs CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal Bashes Microsoft On 'They/Them' Pronouns Row

Ola cabs co-founder and CEO , Bhavish Aggarwal took to social media platform X, to bash the western wokism on pronouns row, and wage a war against it.

This happened when the 38-year old businessman asked LinkedIn AI chatbot about himself, and the chatbot referred Aggarwal as “they” instead of ‘he’.

Disappointed by his addressal, he posted on LinkedIn calling out the pronoun row as a ‘illness’.

He wrote, “Most of us in India have no clue about the politics of this pronoun’s illness. People do it because it’s become expected in our corporate culture, expecially in MNCs. It would be better to send this illness back to where it came from. Our culture has always had respect for all. No need for new pronouns.”

Apparently this post was deleted by Linkedin in a later while.

Clenching his teeth, The Ceo sarcastically then wrote again, “You can delete this one too but you can’t remove my opinion. Since you’re owned by @Microsoft , I will be sharing my broader thoughts and some actions tomorrow with everyone.”

full post –

Dear @LinkedIn you deleted my post again! This time you didn’t even notify me or leave a trace since you removed the whole thread. Luckily my team takes screenshots 😉 You can delete this one too but you can’t remove my opinion. Since you’re owned by @Microsoft, I will be… pic.twitter.com/z4S93WVWFq — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) May 10, 2024



Now, on the very next day, May 11th, Bhavish Aggarwal, with little regard for any restraint or hesitation, boldly took to Elon Musk’s platform X to school Microsoft.

On @Linkedin, @Microsoft and their wokeness. As an Indian institution, Ola is for genuine actions on diversity. We run one of the largest women only automotive plants. Not 1 out of 10 lines, or a small section, but the whole plant! Almost 5000 women now and will grow to tens of… — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) May 11, 2024

At first he writes about how Ola has already been a gender inclusive company, even when gender inclusivity wasn’t a talking about. He cites his company’s name as an example of largest only women run automative plant. and that’s why he says that he and his company doesn’t need lectures on inclusivity by western companies.

Then he goes on explaining the deeply rooted practice of gender inclusivity in Indian culture. He adds his experience of visiting Ayodhya last year where he learnt that in the Indian culture Transgenders had always been accorded a special respect. As a proof he even pasted a link of a short video from India’s national broadcaster channel DD.

Now from the 2nd paragraphing caring very less about holding his horses, Aggarwal writes, that the so called woke ‘pronouns ideology’ doesn’t belong in India and that the Indians strongly condemn it.

He states, that LinkedIn deleting his call out post on his views about the ‘pronouns row’ shows that the westeners are trying to bully Indians into agreeing with their ideology, or they will cancel Indians.

He even firmly said, “He will fight against it”.

In the third paragraph, he writes about his concerns and fears of being governed by Western Big tech monopolies. He broadens the concerns of this issue beyond Ola and writes that Indians are forced in believing into the pronouns ideology.

Further adding, he makes a commitment, “While we can’t do anything about Linkedin’s monopoly overnight, I’m making a commitment to work with the Indian developer community to build a DPI social media framework. DPIs like UPI, ONDC, Aadhaar etc are a uniquely Indian idea and is even more needed in the world of social media. The only “community guidelines” should be the Indian law. No corporate person should be able to decide what will be banned. Data should be owned by the creators instead of being owned by the corporates who make money using our data and then lecture us on “community guidelines”!

At the end, he calls all indian developers to assemble to help him on his mission.

Show Full Article