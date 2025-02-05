Home
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
On Congress Being Sidelined in the BJP-AAP Battle, Here’s What Alka Lamba Says, Watch


Kalkaji Congress candidate Alka Lamba, speaking to NewsX, highlighted the struggles of the Congress party and criticized both the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for engaging in political battles at the cost of public welfare.

“Congress has always been about struggle. Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and Nyay Yatra have created a significant impact. The BJP, which once claimed it would cross 400 seats, is now struggling for a majority. This clearly shows that wherever there is dictatorship, Congress is the only force that can stop it,” Lamba stated.

Lamba accused both BJP and AAP of ruining Sheila Dikshit’s legacy in Delhi. “In the last 10 years, the Delhi that Sheila ji built has been destroyed. For 10 years, BJP and AAP have been fighting — not for the people but for control and power. They are battling for 70 seats, but they are not fighting for public issues. If they had focused on real problems, we wouldn’t have poisonous air, polluted water, rising crime, inflation, or unemployment,” she said.

She added that the ongoing feud between the two parties is misleading the public. “People are tired of this constant battle. Congress is the only party fighting on real issues, and the results will reflect that.”

On Congress Being Sidelined in the BJP-AAP Battle

When asked if Congress had been sidelined in what appears to be a two-party contest, Lamba responded:

“They are afraid to mention our name. The moment they say ‘C’ for Congress, ‘S’ for Sheila Dikshit comes to mind, along with the work she did for Delhi.”

Call for Peaceful Change

Lamba also emphasized her faith in the people of Kalkaji. “Today, when I cast my vote, I knew I had to set an example. I proudly showed my inked finger and felt happy seeing the people of Kalkaji out on the streets, voting for change and real development. I am confident no one can stop this wave of change,” she said.

She contrasted her peaceful campaign with the alleged violence and corruption seen in other parties. “For 10 years, BJP and AAP have fought FIRs, violence, liquor, and cash scandals. Meanwhile, Alka Lamba fought this election with love and peace,” she said.

Concluding, Lamba questioned the real intentions of her opponents. “What exactly are you fighting for? Power and positions? You’re not fighting for the people,” she remarked.

