Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Live Tv
  Operation Sindoor: Hour After The Operation, Pakistan Violates Ceasefire, India Responds

Operation Sindoor: Hour After The Operation, Pakistan Violates Ceasefire, India Responds

Pakistan fired the first post-strike shot—and the Indian Army didn’t flinch. Just hours after India unleashed Operation Sindoor, a series of precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), Pakistan violated the Ceasefire Agreement by launching artillery fire in the Bhimber Gali sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian […]

Operation Sindoor: Hour After The Operation, Pakistan Violates Ceasefire, India Responds

Operation Sindoor: Hour After The Operation, Pakistan Violates Ceasefire, India Responds


Pakistan fired the first post-strike shot—and the Indian Army didn’t flinch. Just hours after India unleashed Operation Sindoor, a series of precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), Pakistan violated the Ceasefire Agreement by launching artillery fire in the Bhimber Gali sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army responded “appropriately” and “in a calibrated manner,” according to an official update. The ceasefire breach marks a rapid escalation following India’s non-escalatory but targeted counter-terror operation, launched in response to the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead.

Ceasefire Broken in Bhimber Gali

The Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) confirmed the ceasefire violation in a post on social media platform X:

“Pakistan again violates the Ceasefire Agreement by firing artillery in Bhimber Gali in the Poonch-Rajouri area. Indian Army is responding appropriately in a calibrated manner.”

The artillery fire occurred shortly after Indian forces executed Operation Sindoor, a military mission aimed at disabling terror infrastructure used to plan attacks against India.

Indian Army’s Operation Sindoor

The Indian Army delivered a firm and unambiguous message following the execution of Operation Sindoor. In a post on social media platform X, the Army declared, “Justice is served. Jai Hind!”, signaling the successful retaliation against terror infrastructure across the border. Earlier, the Army had shared a Sanskrit message: “प्रहाराय सन्निहिताः, जयाय प्रशिक्षिताः” — translated as “Ready to strike, trained to win,” emphasizing the preparedness and professionalism of Indian forces. These statements underscore the Army’s confidence and clarity in its mission objectives. A detailed briefing by the Ministry of Defence on the operation’s scope and impact is expected later today.

