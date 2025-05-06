The Ministry of Defence has announced that a comprehensive briefing on Operation Sindoor will be held later today, offering further insights into the objectives, planning, and execution of the strikes.

Operation Sindoor: India Paints Terror Camps Red – Here Is Everything You Need to Know

In a decisive counter-terror move, the Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, striking nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). This swift and precise action comes just days after the barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed that Indian forces executed a series of focused, measured, and non-escalatory strikes, deliberately avoiding Pakistani military infrastructure while sending a clear message against cross-border terrorism.

Nine Camps, Zero Military Targets

The Ministry of Defence stated that all nine targets were terrorist infrastructure sites used to plan and direct attacks against India.

“Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution,” said the official statement.

This precision-based approach highlights India’s intent to uphold international norms while delivering justice for the Pahalgam victims.

Pahalgam Attack Triggered the Strike

The operation was launched in the wake of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people. The MoD labeled the attack as “barbaric” and reiterated India’s resolve to hold perpetrators accountable.

“We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable,” the ministry affirmed.

Army Declares: ‘Justice is Served’

Shortly after the strikes, the Indian Army took to social media platform X to declare:

“Justice is served. Jai Hind!”

Earlier, the Army had posted:

“prhaaraay snnihitaaH, jyaay prshikssitaaH” — Ready to strike, trained to win.

These statements underline the military’s readiness and strategic preparedness in dealing with threats to national security.

Detailed Briefing To Follow

The Ministry of Defence has announced that a comprehensive briefing on Operation Sindoor will be held later today, offering further insights into the objectives, planning, and execution of the strikes.

As India exercises strategic restraint while asserting its right to self-defense, Operation Sindoor stands as a message delivered with precision, power, and purpose.

