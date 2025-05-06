Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Top News»
  • OPERATION SINDOOR: INDIAN ARMED FORCES CARRIED OUT PRECISION STRIKE AT TERRORIST CAMPS

OPERATION SINDOOR: INDIAN ARMED FORCES CARRIED OUT PRECISION STRIKE AT TERRORIST CAMPS

A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed. Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted. Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been […]

OPERATION SINDOOR: INDIAN ARMED FORCES CARRIED OUT PRECISION STRIKE AT TERRORIST CAMPS

Operation Sindoor: India Paints Terror Camps Red – Here Is Everything You Need to Know


A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched
‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.
Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted.
Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution.
These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable.
There will be detailed briefing on ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, later today.

Press Release

 

Filed under


Operation Sindoor: India

OPERATION SINDOOR: INDIAN ARMED FORCES CARRIED OUT PRECISION STRIKE AT TERRORIST CAMPS
In a powerful response to

‘Justice Is Served’: India Hits At PoK Terror Base; Indian Army Launches Operation Sindoor
Operation Sindoor: India

Operation Sindoor: India Paints Terror Camps Red – Here Is Everything You Need to Know
India has reportedly carr

India Launches Precision Strikes on Terror Bases in PoK, Tensions Rise Along Border
German parliament elected

Who Is Friedrich Merz? Germany Gets A New Chancellor After Parliamentary Setback
U.S. Supreme Court has gi

Supreme Court Allows Donald Trump’s Transgender Military Ban To Take Effect; What Does It Mean?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Justice Is Served’: India Hits At PoK Terror Base; Indian Army Launches Operation Sindoor

‘Justice Is Served’: India Hits At PoK Terror Base; Indian Army Launches Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor: India Paints Terror Camps Red – Here Is Everything You Need to Know

Operation Sindoor: India Paints Terror Camps Red – Here Is Everything You Need to Know

India Launches Precision Strikes on Terror Bases in PoK, Tensions Rise Along Border

India Launches Precision Strikes on Terror Bases in PoK, Tensions Rise Along Border

Who Is Friedrich Merz? Germany Gets A New Chancellor After Parliamentary Setback

Who Is Friedrich Merz? Germany Gets A New Chancellor After Parliamentary Setback

Supreme Court Allows Donald Trump’s Transgender Military Ban To Take Effect; What Does It Mean?

Supreme Court Allows Donald Trump’s Transgender Military Ban To Take Effect; What Does It Mean?

Entertainment

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show Online

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut Look: ‘All Of You Made Me Feel Like….’

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut

GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip The 2025 Met Gala Despite Being Invited?

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip The 2025 Met Gala Despite Being Invited?

Did Shah Rukh Khan Pay To Attend The Met Gala Or Was He Invited From The Exclusive Guest List? Here’s The Truth

Did Shah Rukh Khan Pay To Attend The Met Gala Or Was He Invited From

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media