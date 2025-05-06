Operation Sindoor: Masjids, Madrasas Evacuated in Pakistan’s Bahawalpur Amid Fears of Indian Strikes, Video Emerges

Masjids and madrasas in Pakistan’s Bahawalpur are being evacuated amid fears of further Indian strikes under ‘Operation Sindoor,’ launched in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. The targeted precision operation marks a sharp escalation in India’s counter-terror strategy.

India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ targets terror sites in PoK, leading to evacuations in Bahawalpur amid fears of more strikes.

As tensions escalate between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, authorities in Bahawalpur city in Pakistan’s Punjab province have begun evacuating masjids and madrasas. The move comes amid fears of further Indian military action following a series of targeted strikes carried out under ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Targeted Strikes Across PoK and Pakistan

Nearly two weeks after the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians, including one Nepali national, India has launched precision strikes on nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). These strikes, according to Indian military sources, specifically targeted launchpads and training camps believed to be operated by terrorist groups.

The Indian military reportedly hit nine locations, including sites in Kotli, Muridke, Bahawalpur, and Muzaffarabad, according to a statement by Pakistan’s Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary.

– Attack 1 and 2: Muzaffarabad

– Attack 3: Bahawalpur

– Attack 4: Kotli

– Attack 5: Chak Amru

– Attack 6: Gulpur

– Attack 7: Bhimber

– Attack 8: Muridke

– Attack 9: Camp near Sialkot

Indian Army officials emphasized that no Pakistani military facilities were hit, underlining what they described as a “calibrated and non-escalatory approach.” The focus, they noted, was strictly on dismantling terror infrastructure across the Line of Control (LoC).

“This operation is a significant escalation in India’s counter-terror strategy,” a senior military official stated. “The objective is clear—to degrade the operational capability of groups that pose an ongoing threat to India.”

Bahawalpur on High Alert After Operation Sindoor

In Bahawalpur, a city historically linked with terror group activity, the situation remains tense. Local authorities have reportedly initiated evacuations of several masjids and madrasas. Sources suggest this is being done out of concern that these religious sites may be perceived as potential targets, especially if intelligence links them to terrorist activities.

Security has been beefed up, and many residents have expressed unease over the possibility of more strikes. While officials have not confirmed the number of evacuated sites, the move is being seen as a precautionary measure amidst mounting regional instability.

Diplomacy After Operation Sindoor:

Within India, military activity has surged across the Kashmir Valley, particularly in and around Srinagar. Increased air traffic and troop movements suggest heightened operational readiness and enhanced surveillance. Defence analysts believe this signals India’s preparedness for both defensive and offensive operations if needed.

Meanwhile, Indian diplomatic channels are actively engaged. Senior Indian officials have briefed counterparts in the United States, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Russia, sharing details of the strikes and India’s stated intent to target only terror infrastructure.

The global community has responded cautiously. The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, through his spokesperson, urged both India and Pakistan to exercise “maximum military restraint.” His appeal comes as fears of further escalation loom large over South Asia.

