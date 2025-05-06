Operation Sindoor: Pakistani Army, PM Shehbaz Sharif confirm Indian missile strikes

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated dramatically on Wednesday as Pakistan’s military confirmed that Indian missiles struck multiple cities across its territory, resulting in civilian casualties. The strikes, part of India’s “Operation Sindoor,” follow the deadly Pahalgam terror attack and have drawn sharp warnings of retaliation from Islamabad.

Operation Sindoor: The Pakistan military confirmed late Wednesday that multiple locations within its territory were struck by Indian air force missiles, including Kotli, Bahawalpur, Muridke, Bagh, and Muzaffarabad. The announcement was first reported by Dawn and comes amid surging tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

“Cowardly Enemy India”: Pakistan’s Military Responds To Operation Sindoor

In a late-night press briefing, Lt Gen Chaudhry condemned the strikes in strong terms, accusing India of violating Pakistan’s airspace and deliberately targeting civilian areas.

“Some time ago from now, the cowardly enemy India launched air strikes on Subhanullah mosque in Bahawalpur’s Ahmed East area, Kotli and Muzaffarabad at three places from the air,” he said.

He added that the Pakistan Air Force had immediately scrambled jets in response. “All of our air force jets are airborne. This cowardly and shameful attack was carried out from within India’s airspace. They were never allowed to come and intrude into the space of Pakistan.”

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Confirms India’s Operation Sindoor

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif also confirms India’s decisive action, admitting to “attacks” on five Pakistani locations

“The cunning enemy has carried out cowardly attacks on five locations in Pakistan. Pakistan has every right to respond forcefully to this act of war imposed by India, and a forceful response is being given. The entire nation stands with the Pakistani armed forces, and the morale and spirit of the entire Pakistani nation are high. The Pakistani nation and the Pakistani armed forces know how to deal with the enemy. We will never allow the enemy to succeed in their nefarious goals.”

Pakistan Defence Minister Warns of Impending Clash

Lt Gen Chaudhry also warned of a calculated response from Pakistan. “Let me say it unequivocally: Pakistan will respond to this at a time and place of its own choosing.” He noted that damage assessments were ongoing and that further updates would be shared as they became available.

In the aftermath of the strikes, Dawn reported a complete blackout in Muzaffarabad, one of the cities hit by the missiles.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also issued a stark warning, declaring that a military confrontation with India was now “inevitable” and could erupt “at any moment.”

India Launches “Operation Sindoor” in Response to Pahalgam Attack

India’s Ministry of Defence confirmed that it had launched a large-scale military operation dubbed “Operation Sindoor,” targeting nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed,” the ministry said in a statement.

According to the Indian government, the strikes were in direct response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen.

The ministry emphasized that the military action was deliberately measured. “Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution.”

A detailed briefing on the operation was promised later in the day. Meanwhile, the Indian Army took to X (formerly Twitter), posting: “Justice is served. Jai Hind!”

