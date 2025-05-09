Home
Friday, May 9, 2025
Operation Sindoor Strikes, Karachi Stock Sinks: Pakistan First Begs For Loan, Later Says Accounts ‘HACKED’

Pakistan’s financial markets plunged on Thursday as tensions with India escalated further. The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) suspended trading for an hour after the benchmark KSE-100 index crashed by 6.3% in a short span, triggering automatic circuit breakers. Panic selling intensified following reports that drones had been shot down in major Pakistani cities, including Karachi and Lahore. The crash added to the ongoing financial strain on the country, which has been appealing to international partners for emergency loans amid growing military and economic setbacks.

Pakistan Begs For Loans Amid Operation Sindoor Fallout 

Amid rising tensions with India following Operation Sindoor, Pakistan’s Economic Affairs Division on Thursday posted an appeal on social media for international loans and help in de-escalation. The verified X account stated: “Govt of Pakistan appeals to International Partners for more loans after heavy losses inflected by enemy… we urge international partners to help de-escalate.” The message was tagged to institutions like the World Bank. However, hours later, Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting claimed the account was hacked, disowning the plea. The contradiction sparked confusion during a period of financial turmoil and military escalation.

Drone Reports Trigger Market Panic

According to an official notification from the PSX, the trading halt was enforced as the market index fell sharply due to heightened geopolitical risk. Adnan Sheikh, Head of Research at Pak Kuwait Investment Company, said, “Reports of drones being shot down in major cities including Karachi and Lahore pushed the market down more than 6% in a short span of time, triggering a halt.”

On Wednesday, the index had also closed down by 3.1% after falling nearly 6% intraday, reflecting continued volatility linked to escalating tensions. Market analysts linked the sell-off directly to fear of further military strikes and instability.

Bond Market Also Under Pressure

The crash extended beyond the stock market. Pakistan’s international bonds showed signs of distress. Trade data revealed that the 2036 bond maturity fell by over 1 cent, trading at 73.8 cents on the dollar. Investor sentiment remained weak amid concerns over a wider conflict between nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan.

Jim Reid, Global Head of Macro and Thematic Research at Deutsche Bank, stated, “The situation has raised fears about an escalation between the two countries. It also shows how the Global South is likely to become more important for the global backdrop.”

India’s Operation Sindoor Triggers Economic Fallout

The financial panic in Pakistan follows India’s military response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 civilian lives. India launched missile strikes on nine terror-linked locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir under “Operation Sindoor.”

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed an all-party meeting on Thursday and stated that at least 100 terrorists were neutralised. He added that further details would follow, as the operation was ongoing.

India Repels Attacks, Maintains Military Superiority

On the night of May 7–8, India’s Armed Forces neutralised multiple drone and missile attacks launched by Pakistan. Colonel Sofiya Qureshi of the Ministry of External Affairs said, “India’s Integrated Counter-UAS Grid and Air Defence systems successfully neutralised the threats. This morning, the Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan.”

She added that debris collected from locations in Northern and Western India confirms Pakistan’s attempted strikes on cities including Jammu, Srinagar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Bhuj.

The Indian Army later confirmed that it repelled several drone incursions and ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) and western border. “The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the CFVs. Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation,” it said.

