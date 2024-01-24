Oppenheimer Leads with 13 Nominations in Academy Awards – Full List Unveiled by Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid

The nominations for the 96th annual Academy Awards are here! Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” led the pack with 13 major nominations, while “Poor Things,” “Barbie,” and “Killers of the Flower Moon” followed close with a strong showing.

Check out the full list of Oscar nominations 2024 below.

Best Picture

– American Fiction

– Anatomy of a Fall

– Barbie

– The Holdovers

– Killers of the Flower Moon

– Maestro

– Oppenheimer

– Past Lives

– Poor Things

– The Zone of Interest

Best Director

– Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

– Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

– Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”

– Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

Actress in a Leading Role

– Annette Bening, “Nyad”

– Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

– Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

– Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

– Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Actor in a Leading Role

– Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

– Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

– Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

– Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

– Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Actor in a Supporting Role

– Sterling K. Brown — “American Fiction”

– Robert De Niro – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

– Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”

– Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”

– Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”

Actress in a Supporting Role

– Emily Blunt – “Oppenheimer”

– Danielle Brooks – “The Color Purple”

– America Ferrera – “Barbie”

– Jodie Foster – “Nyad”

– Da’Vine Joy Randolph – “The Holdovers”

Best Original Screenplay

– Anatomy of a Fall

– The Holdovers

– Maestro

– May December

– Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

– American Fiction

– Barbie

– Oppenheimer

– Poor Things

– The Zone of Interest

Best Animated Feature

– The Boy and the Heron

– Elemental

– Nimona

– Robot Dreams

– Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Animated Short Film

– Letter to a Pig

– Ninety-Five Senses

– Our Uniform

– Pachyderme

– War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best International Feature

– Io Capitano

– Perfect Days

– Society of the Snow

– The Teachers’ Lounge

– The Zone of Interest

Best Documentary Feature

– Bobi Wine: The People’s President

– The Eternal Memory

– Four Daughters

– To Kill a Tiger

– 20 Days in Mariupol

– I’m Just Ken from Barbie

– It Never Went Away from American Symphony

– Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon

– What Was I Made For? from Barbie

Best Original Score

– American Fiction

– Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

– Killers of the Flower Moon

– Oppenheimer

– Poor Things

Documentary Short Film

– The ABCs of Book Banning, Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic

– The Barber of Little Rock, John Hoffman and Christine Turner

– Island in Between, S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien

– The Last Repair Shop, Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

– Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó, Sean Wang and Sam Davis

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

– Golda

– Maestro

– Oppenheimer

– Poor Things

– Society of the Snow

Best Production Design

– Barbie

– Killers of the Flower Moon

– Napoleon

– Oppenheimer

– Poor Things

Best Costume Design

– Barbie, Jacqueline Durran

– Killers of the Flower Moon, Jacqueline West

– Napoleon, David Crossman & Janty Yates

– Oppenheimer, Ellen Mirojnick

– Poor Things, Holly Waddington

Best Film Editing

– Anatomy of a Fall – Laurent Sénéchal

– The Holdovers – Kevin Tent

– Killers of the Flower Moon – Thelma Schoonmaker

– Oppenheimer – Jennifer Lame

– Poor Things – Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Best Cinematography

– El Conde – Edward Lachman

– Killers of the Flower Moon – Rodrigo Prieto

– Maestro – Matthew Libatique

– Oppenheimer – Hoyte van Hoytema

– Poor Things – Robbie Ryan

Best Visual Effects

– The Creator

– Godzilla Minus One

– Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3

– Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

– Napoleon

Best Live Action Short Film

– The After

– Invincible

– Night of Fortune

– Red, White and Blue

– The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

The 2024 Academy Awards will be held on 11th of March at 4 p.m. PT at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.