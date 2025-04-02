‘Opposition Driven by Politics, Not Logic’: Kiren Rijiju Defends Waqf Amendment Bill As Bill Gets Taken For Consideration

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju strongly defended the Waqf Amendment Bill, which is set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Calling it a historic moment, he insisted that the bill was crafted with the nation’s welfare in mind and not just for the benefit of any one community.

Speaking to reporters, Rijiju emphasized that while some opposition parties were protesting against the bill, their objections were driven by political motives rather than logic.

“Today is a historic day and today the Waqf Amendment Bill will be introduced in the Lok Sabha, and this bill is being introduced in the interest of the country. Not only crores of Muslims but the whole country will support it. Those who are opposing it are doing so for political reasons. I will present the facts in the House. And I also want that if someone opposes, they should oppose on the basis of logic and we will also answer them,” Rijiju stated.

Bill Introduced After Careful Consideration, Says Rijiju

Rijiju assured that the government had done extensive research and preparation before bringing the bill to Parliament. He stressed that the amendments were not rushed but rather part of a well-thought-out legislative process aimed at improving the management of waqf properties in India.

“When we are bringing such a bill, we have come after a lot of thought and preparation,” he added.

The minister’s remarks set the stage for a heated debate in Parliament, as opposition parties have expressed concerns about the bill’s provisions and potential impact on waqf properties.

Support From NDA Allies

Despite opposition resistance, the bill has received strong support from the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) President Jayant Chaudhary confirmed his party’s backing, stating, “We are with NDA. We’ve issued a whip.”

Union Minister George Kurian also supported the bill, arguing that it was widely accepted by different communities except for a small group of wealthy landowners who stood to lose control over prime waqf properties.

“All communities support this amendment bill, and we can see that poor Muslims and the middle class also support this bill. Only big landlords are opposing this bill,” Kurian said in a statement to ANI.

He also defended the bill’s transparency, noting that it was directly related to land and property, making accountability easier.

“It is very transparent because it is connected to the land and property,” Kurian added.

Opposition Accused of Vote Bank Politics

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Minister OP Rajbhar criticized the opposition parties, accusing them of playing politics over the bill rather than addressing genuine concerns.

“Samajwadi Party, BSP, Congress supporters are doing vote politics,” Rajbhar said.

He pointed out that the Waqf Board rules had been amended three times in the past, with each change aimed at improving the management of waqf properties. According to him, the latest amendment was another step toward ensuring fairness and benefits for those governed under waqf laws.

“The Waqf Board rules have been amended thrice before. The shortcomings in it are corrected from time to time, so now it is being corrected… I would like to ask those who are opposing to tell me the name of one poor person who has been given the benefit of waqf board land… The government wants that those who come under the Waqf Board rules should get the benefit. These people are opposing only for votes,” he further stated.

Parliament Braces for Heated Debate

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill is set to be tabled in Parliament on Wednesday, with both the BJP and Congress issuing whips to their MPs to ensure full attendance during the discussion and voting process.

Given the deep political divide between the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc, it is unlikely that a bipartisan agreement will be reached. Instead, the bill’s passage will likely depend on the majority numbers on the floor of the House.

With supporters arguing that the bill will bring transparency and accountability to waqf property management and opponents claiming that it might undermine certain communities, the coming days are expected to witness intense parliamentary debates, legal scrutiny, and public discussions.