Opposition Slams President's Speech; BJP Defends

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor criticized President Droupadi Murmu’s address in Parliament, calling it an election speech with one-sided narratives and important omissions. They have not talked about the things which they have not done. They claimed that they pull people out of poverty but they also talked about giving 81 crore people food grains. He suggested that people need to consider these aspects when voting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Another Congress MP, Gaurav Gogoi, accused the government of hiding the truth and neglecting crucial economic and social issues. The way democracy was crushed in Chandigarh mayor elections, in the same way, economic and social issues were crushed in the President’s speech. I think the way those close to the PM are being benefitted will continue to get benefits with this year’s budget,” he said. BSP MP Danish Ali expressed dissatisfaction with the speech, questioning the government’s claims on employment.

In defense, BJP MP Dilip Ghosh urged people to ask the youth about the President’s speech, emphasizing the achievements of the Modi government in fostering entrepreneurship and economic development. The youths of the country are talented and they are setting up several startups. Till now everyone (INDIA alliance) was ready to fight PM Modi, but now after their captain is gone, they are fighting among themselves,” he said. Union Minister Ajay Misra Teni dismissed the opposition’s criticism, stating that they have no issues left to raise after the government’s development efforts.

President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the government’s success in controlling inflation amid global challenges, maintaining economic growth, and ensuring India’s status as the fastest-growing major economy in 2023. “The world has faced two wars and Covid-19 in the past few years. Despite the global crises, my government kept inflation under control across the country and did not put the burden on the citizens,” the President said in her address to the joint sitting of Parliament.

The President said 2023 was a historic year for the country when it maintained the momentum to be the fastest-growing major economy.

“The year 2023 was a historic year for India when it grew the fastest among major economies despite the global crisis. India grew about 7.5 per cent for two consecutive quarters,” she said.