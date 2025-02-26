OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal Revisits Mahakumbh After 20 Years, Shares Feelings

OYO founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal recently joined the long list of popular personalities visiting the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. However, for him, this visit was more than just a spiritual experience.He was accompanied by his young son, Ary. Ritesh recalled his first visit to the grand event over two decades ago.

A Legacy of Faith

On a boat ride at the Mahakumbh, Ritesh Agarwal recorded a video capturing the essence of the moment and shared his reflections online. In an emotional post, he expressed how standing at the sacred site with his son brought back a flood of memories.

Read What He Said:

“Standing at Mahakumbh with Ary for the first time, I was overwhelmed by a flood of memories from my own first visit. I remember feeling so small, yet part of something so much bigger. Today, I stood beside him, hoping he finds his own answers, his own faith, and his own path. This isn’t just a tradition; it’s a legacy. A legacy of belief, hope, and the courage to dream,” he wrote.

Agarwal’s heartfelt words struck a chord with many, as people praised his humility and wisdom. Social media users flooded the comments section with admiration for his down-to-earth nature.

Take A Look At The Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ritesh Agarwal (@riteshagar)

One user commented, “Sir, why so down to earth?” Another added, “You are a genius and humble. Your guidance always helps us on our entrepreneurship journey.” Others described him as “polite,” “genuine,” and “an inspiration.”

The Spiritual Connection

For many, Agarwal’s visit to the Mahakumbh Mela symbolized more than just a spiritual journey as it reflected the values of perseverance, hope, and belief.

