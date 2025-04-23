Home
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Pahalgam Attack: ‘Bharat Will Not Bend To Terror’, Amit Shah Pledges No Mercy!

The government's hard-hitting response signals more than just action — it signals intent. As Amit Shah declared, “Bharat will not bend to terror.” And going by the government’s moves — it won’t.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, currently in Jammu and Kashmir, paid his respects to the victims of the brutal Pahalgam terror attack. Speaking with solemn resolve, he stated, “With a heavy heart, paid last respects to the deceased of the Pahalgam terror attack. Bharat will not bend to terror. The culprits of this dastardly terror attack will not be spared.”

On April 22, 2025, terrorists opened fire on Indian tourists in the scenic Baisaran Valley — often dubbed “mini-Switzerland” — turning a tranquil afternoon into a scene of horror. The ambush killed at least 26 individuals and left dozens more wounded, marking one of the worst civilian attacks in recent memory.

Government Turns Up the Heat

The Indian government wasted no time. It launched a full-scale crackdown to track down the attackers. Amit Shah stressed that the masterminds behind the massacre would face “the harshest consequences.” Security forces ramped up operations across the region, and intelligence units initiated a nationwide manhunt.

The message from North Block is loud and clear: the rulebook on terror has no fine print — just consequences.

The World Watches, and Condemns

The world responded in unison. U.S. President Donald Trump expressed solidarity with India, backing its stand against terrorism. The United Nations Secretary-General also condemned the attack, calling for swift justice for the victims. Global leaders stood with India, showing that terror, once again, has no passport and no excuse.

Valley of Peace Shaken

The picturesque valleys of Kashmir, normally echoing with laughter and camera clicks, now echo with concern. The attack sent a chill through the tourism industry. Authorities rushed to restore public confidence. Security patrols intensified, and tourist advisories were reissued. Kashmir’s calm façade now guards a steely readiness.

A Nation Grieves, but Refuses to Bend

The Pahalgam terror attack united India in sorrow and resolve. As investigators close in on the perpetrators, the nation remains unwavering. The government’s hard-hitting response signals more than just action — it signals intent. As Amit Shah declared, “Bharat will not bend to terror.” And going by the government’s moves — it won’t.

Also Read: First Real Image Of The Pahalgam Terrorist Killing 26 Indians Released, Watch

