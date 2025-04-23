Pahalgam Attack: NIA Team Hits Ground With 360° Probe Plan

The NIA team has started its probe by gathering crucial local inputs and inspecting the crime scene. Officials have coordinated closely with the Jammu and Kashmir Police to acquire baseline intelligence and to understand the sequence of events.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has deployed a high-level team to Pahalgam following the April 22 terror attack that left 26 civilians dead. Top sources confirm that the central agency has sent more than 15 personnel, including officers of IG, SP, and ASP ranks, along with inspectors and supporting staff. The team began its work by collecting local intelligence and conducting an on-ground assessment of the attack site. This move marks the beginning of a comprehensive investigation aimed at tracking down the masterminds behind one of the deadliest attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in recent years.

Multi-Level Team Of NIA Begins Ground Operations

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) team has begun its probe into the Pahalgam terror attack by collecting key local intelligence and conducting a detailed inspection of the crime scene. Working in close coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, officials are piecing together the sequence of events that led to the deadly incident. The NIA’s efforts aim to establish how the attackers entered the area, executed the assault, and potentially escaped. An anti-terror unit has also joined the operation, bringing additional tactical knowledge and surveillance expertise to support the ongoing investigation into one of the worst terror strikes in recent years.

Tech And Tactical Aspects Under Scrutiny By NIA

Investigators are examining whether the attackers used wireless communication or radio frequencies. Experts in signal intelligence have begun scanning the area for any traces of intercepted communication. “Surveillance will be a part of the probe—if any wireless communication was used, that will also be examined,” said a top official.

The team will look into how the terrorists communicated, planned their entry, and chose their hideouts. Communication networks, signal frequencies, and relay routes are all under scrutiny. Authorities are also identifying potential shelters that might have supported the attackers before or after the operation.

Route And Transport Analysis Underway

Investigators are working to map out the exact routes used by the terrorists to enter and exit the Baisaran Valley. Forensic teams are examining all possible conveyance methods and entry points. The team aims to trace vehicle movements, possible escape routes, and logistical support systems.

The NIA’s presence signals a full-scale crackdown following the attack. With multi-agency coordination, the investigation covers all aspects—from local intelligence to high-tech surveillance. Security forces remain on high alert as the probe intensifies.

