Pakistan floods: PM Modi extends condolences to flood victims

In his first remark on the floods in Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “saddened” to see the devastation and “hoped for an early restoration of normalcy.”

Earlier, under the UPA government, India provided help to Pakistan in the aftermath of the 2010 floods and the 2005 earthquake.

Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2022 According to recent data, floods have killed over 1,100 lives in Pakistan. The cash-strapped government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued an assistance plea to deal with the crisis, which has displaced 33 million people, or one-seventh of the country’s population.

After becoming Prime Minister in April of this year, Shehbaz Sharif stated that Pakistan remains committed to “regional peace and security” and seeks “peaceful and cooperative” relations with India. This was stated in a letter to Modi in response to his letter to Pakistan’s Prime Minister.

Pakistan’s Finance Minister Mifta Ismail said on Wednesday that the government would look at importing goods from India after consulting its coalition partners and key stakeholders, as the cash-strapped country could reduce food prices triggered by devastating floods across the country.

The idea of ​​importing food items from India was first floated by the finance minister on Monday after the country’s casualties crossed 1,100 and hundreds of thousands were displaced, and thousands of acres of crops destroyed.

