Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Live Tv
Pakistan Reacts To Pahalgam Attack Bloodbath, Genuine Grief Or Diplomatic Damage Control?

The Pahalgam terror attack comes at a time of heightened security and political sensitivity in Jammu and Kashmir. With 26 lives lost, it marks the deadliest assault in the region since the 2019 Pulwama bombing, where 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

In a rare gesture following one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in recent years, Pakistan on Wednesday expressed condolences over the deaths of 26 tourists in the Pahalgam attack. The attack, which took place on Tuesday afternoon in the Baisaran Valley of Anantnag district, left dozens injured and sent shockwaves across the country and beyond.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office Responds After Attack

Responding to media queries on the attack, the spokesperson for Pakistan’s Foreign Office said:

“We are concerned at the loss of tourists’ lives in an attack in Anantnag district. We extend our condolences to the near ones of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery.”

The statement marked Pakistan’s first public response to the April 22 massacre, which saw terrorists dressed in fatigues open indiscriminate fire on a group of tourists, many of them Hindu pilgrims. The gruesome act has drawn strong condemnation both domestically and internationally.

India Points To Cross-Border Terrorism After Attack

India has not officially responded to Pakistan’s statement. However, security officials have raised concerns about cross-border links, pointing to Pakistan-backed terror outfits operating in the Kashmir Valley. Intelligence agencies continue investigating the role of Lashkar-e-Taiba’s proxy outfit, The Resistance Front (TRF), which has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Backdrop of Longstanding Tensions

The Pahalgam terror attack comes at a time of heightened security and political sensitivity in Jammu and Kashmir. With 26 lives lost, it marks the deadliest assault in the region since the 2019 Pulwama bombing, where 40 CRPF personnel were killed. The incident has reignited tensions and placed renewed focus on cross-border terrorism. Since Pulwama, India has consistently called on the international community to hold Pakistan accountable for enabling terror groups to operate from its territory. This latest attack has only intensified those demands, as India seeks global pressure to curb the infrastructure that fuels such deadly violence.

International Community Watches Closely

Islamabad’s condolence message over the Pahalgam terror, appears to be a diplomatic formality, but it fails to address the persistent and serious accusations of its support for terror networks operating against India. While Pakistan expressed sorrow for the loss of 26 lives, mostly tourists, in the deadliest attack since Pulwama, critics argue that words alone cannot absolve the country of its alleged role in fostering cross-border terrorism. With international attention now sharply focused on South Asia, there is growing pressure on both India and Pakistan to lower tensions. However, many believe Pakistan must offer more than condolences — it must act

