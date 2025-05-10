Pakistan Says India Violating Ceasefire At LoC, Sharif Silent On Violations In Victory Speech

In a televised address late Saturday night, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared that his country’s military had “made military history” after a ceasefire agreement was reached with India, despite emerging reports of explosions in Kashmir and mutual allegations of ceasefire violations.

Sharif used the speech to praise his country’s armed forces and express gratitude to international allies. However, he did not address Indian claims of a ceasefire breach or clarify the reported artillery shelling and drone attacks along the Line of Control (LoC) earlier that day. “In recent days what the enemy has done was shameful and cowardly. Our brave army in a spectacular fashion made military history,” Sharif said.

“In a few hours, our jets silenced India’s guns in a way that history will not soon forget.”

Sharif offered special thanks to U.S. President Donald Trump, crediting him for helping broker the ceasefire agreement. His remarks came after India and Pakistan offered conflicting narratives about Washington’s role in the de-escalation talks.

He also acknowledged the efforts of leaders from China, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Qatar, and the UK, saying their diplomatic involvement was critical in reducing border tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

“Our forces have been rewarded with the most magnificent honor and pride,” said Sharif, as he praised Pakistan’s military leadership for their action.

Ceasefire Violations and Pakistan’s Official Response

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Saturday night affirming its commitment to the ceasefire, but accused India of violating the agreement “in some areas.” The statement, however, did not provide specific locations or evidence of such violations.

“Pakistan remains committed to a faithful implementation of the ceasefire,” the ministry said, adding that its armed forces acted with ‘responsibility and restraint’.

The ministry called for discretion among troops and suggested that any issues regarding the ceasefire should be resolved through communication at appropriate levels between the two sides.

This comes after India accused Pakistan of violating the newly agreed ceasefire, following a gunfire exchange at Nagrota Military Station in Jammu, where an Indian Army soldier was injured while confronting an intruder near the perimeter.

The incident coincided with drone attacks and shelling in multiple areas including Nagrota, despite both nations having agreed to ease tensions earlier that day.

