Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Top News»
  • Pakistan Says India Violating Ceasefire At LoC, Sharif Silent On Violations In Victory Speech

Pakistan Says India Violating Ceasefire At LoC, Sharif Silent On Violations In Victory Speech

After a ceasefire pact, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif hails army’s historic response, skips Kashmir blast reports, and accuses India of violating the truce.

Pakistan Says India Violating Ceasefire At LoC, Sharif Silent On Violations In Victory Speech


In a televised address late Saturday night, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared that his country’s military had “made military history” after a ceasefire agreement was reached with India, despite emerging reports of explosions in Kashmir and mutual allegations of ceasefire violations.

Sharif used the speech to praise his country’s armed forces and express gratitude to international allies. However, he did not address Indian claims of a ceasefire breach or clarify the reported artillery shelling and drone attacks along the Line of Control (LoC) earlier that day. “In recent days what the enemy has done was shameful and cowardly. Our brave army in a spectacular fashion made military history,” Sharif said.

“In a few hours, our jets silenced India’s guns in a way that history will not soon forget.”

Sharif offered special thanks to U.S. President Donald Trump, crediting him for helping broker the ceasefire agreement. His remarks came after India and Pakistan offered conflicting narratives about Washington’s role in the de-escalation talks.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He also acknowledged the efforts of leaders from China, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Qatar, and the UK, saying their diplomatic involvement was critical in reducing border tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

“Our forces have been rewarded with the most magnificent honor and pride,” said Sharif, as he praised Pakistan’s military leadership for their action.

Ceasefire Violations and Pakistan’s Official Response

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Saturday night affirming its commitment to the ceasefire, but accused India of violating the agreement “in some areas.” The statement, however, did not provide specific locations or evidence of such violations.

“Pakistan remains committed to a faithful implementation of the ceasefire,” the ministry said, adding that its armed forces acted with ‘responsibility and restraint’.

The ministry called for discretion among troops and suggested that any issues regarding the ceasefire should be resolved through communication at appropriate levels between the two sides.

This comes after India accused Pakistan of violating the newly agreed ceasefire, following a gunfire exchange at Nagrota Military Station in Jammu, where an Indian Army soldier was injured while confronting an intruder near the perimeter.

The incident coincided with drone attacks and shelling in multiple areas including Nagrota, despite both nations having agreed to ease tensions earlier that day.

ALSO READ: India, Pakistan Reach Ceasefire Agreement to Stop All Firing & Military Action On Land, Air & Sea, New Delhi Confirms

Filed under

ceasefire violations Kashmir Pakistan India ceasefire 2025 Shehbaz Sharif ceasefire speech

newsx

Pakistan Says India Violating Ceasefire At LoC, Sharif Silent On Violations In Victory Speech
Air travel in and out of

Over 60 Flights Cancelled, 200 Delayed at Delhi Airport Amid Heightened Airspace Security
Pakistan issues a stateme

‘Committed By India’: Pakistan Issues Statement Over Ceasefire Violation
newsx

India Shuts 32 Airports After Border Tensions Rise With Pakistan | What Flyers Need To...
Bangladesh bans Awami Lea

Bangladesh’s Interim Government Bans Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League Citing National Security, War Crimes
newsx

Indian Soldier Injured In Gunfire At Nagrota Army Station Amid Rising Border Tensions
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Over 60 Flights Cancelled, 200 Delayed at Delhi Airport Amid Heightened Airspace Security

Over 60 Flights Cancelled, 200 Delayed at Delhi Airport Amid Heightened Airspace Security

‘Committed By India’: Pakistan Issues Statement Over Ceasefire Violation

‘Committed By India’: Pakistan Issues Statement Over Ceasefire Violation

India Shuts 32 Airports After Border Tensions Rise With Pakistan | What Flyers Need To Know

India Shuts 32 Airports After Border Tensions Rise With Pakistan | What Flyers Need To...

Bangladesh’s Interim Government Bans Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League Citing National Security, War Crimes

Bangladesh’s Interim Government Bans Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League Citing National Security, War Crimes

Indian Soldier Injured In Gunfire At Nagrota Army Station Amid Rising Border Tensions

Indian Soldier Injured In Gunfire At Nagrota Army Station Amid Rising Border Tensions

Entertainment

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was Shameful’

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father Called Him One Last Time

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media