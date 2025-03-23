Pakistani Forces Crack Down On ‘Peaceful’ Baloch Protesters With Gunfire And Tear Gas, Human Right Group Accuses Of Brutality

In a post on X, BYC shared the details of the actions committed by the police and security personnel. It highlighted that the crackdown took place early in the morning upon the families of missing persons and BYC activists who, despite the atrocities, remained peaceful.

Leading Baloch human rights group Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) shared that a peaceful protest staged in Lasbela saw Pakistani police and security personnel launch a crackdown wherein they opened fire and lobbed tear gas upon peaceful protestors on Sunday.

In a post on X, BYC shared the details of the actions committed by the police and security personnel. It highlighted that the crackdown took place early in the morning upon the families of missing persons and BYC activists who, despite the atrocities, remained peaceful.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Crackdown on BYC Lasbela Sit-in: Tear Gas, Firing, and Arrests- In response to the central call of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, the BYC Lasbela Region staged a sit-in at Hub Bawani. Early this morning, police and security personnel launched a crackdown on the protest camp, where families of missing persons and BYC activists were peacefully gathered. They dismantled the tent, fired tear gas, and opened fire, sabotaging the protest. Despite this aggression, the participants remained peaceful. One protester has been arrested.”

The actions by security forces come on the heels of the arrest of BYC organiser Mahrang Baloch who was taken by the Pakistani forces on Saturday while participating in a sit-in protest.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Human rights organizations, political leaders, and activists across Pakistan have rallied behind Baloch, calling for accountability and an end to the harassment of those who seek justice through non-violent means. The situation remains tense as the call for the release of Mahrang Baloch and her associates grows louder.

The arrest has also drawn international attention, with calls for Pakistan to adhere to international human rights standards and to protect the rights of its citizens, including those who engage in peaceful activism for social and political change.

(Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Pilot Killed In Tragic Plane Crash At South Africa’s West Coast Air Show