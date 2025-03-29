Home
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Live Tv
  Panjab University Concert Turns Violent: 22-Year-Old Student Dies After Stabbing Incident, Protests Erupt

Panjab University Concert Turns Violent: 22-Year-Old Student Dies After Stabbing Incident, Protests Erupt

Panjab University student Aditya Thakur, 22, died after being stabbed at a concert. Three others were injured. Students protested, blaming outsiders. Police launched an investigation.

A 22-year-old student, Aditya Thakur, succumbed to injuries on Saturday after being stabbed at a concert held at Panjab University’s South Campus. The tragic incident occurred on Friday night during a live performance by Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma. Three other students were also injured in the attack, which was carried out by unidentified individuals.

Fatal Stabbing at University Concert

The victim, Aditya Thakur, was a second-year Computer Science Engineering student at the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET). According to police reports, he was among four students who were stabbed during the event.

A disturbing video that surfaced on social media shows a student bleeding profusely and lying on the ground, indicating the severity of the attack. Witnesses claim that the attackers, believed to be outsiders, used knives to assault the students, but the exact motive behind the violence remains unclear.

Students Protest Against Authorities

Following Thakur’s death, a large number of Panjab University students gathered to protest against the police and university administration. The students alleged that the attackers were not from the university and blamed the authorities for failing to ensure security during the event. They demanded justice for the victims and stricter measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Ongoing Investigation

Police have lodged an FIR and launched a manhunt to identify and arrest the assailants. Officials confirmed that Thakur was rushed to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), but despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday. The three other injured students are currently receiving treatment at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh.

Authorities are still trying to determine the reason behind the attack and are reviewing security footage and witness statements to trace the culprits. The shocking incident has raised concerns over campus safety and has left students demanding immediate action from law enforcement and university officials.

Panjab University Concert Student Stabbed

