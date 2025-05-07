Home
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Patiala Horror: 6 School Children, Cab Driver Killed In Head-On Crash With Tipper Truck

A tragic accident in Patiala claimed the lives of 6 school children and their driver after a tipper truck hit their cab. One child remains critical. Police are investigating.

Patiala Horror: 6 School Children, Cab Driver Killed In Head-On Crash With Tipper Truck


In a devastating road accident in Punjab’s Patiala district, six school children and their cab driver lost their lives on Wednesday when a tipper truck rammed into their vehicle head-on, police confirmed.

The tragic incident occurred when the children, travelling in a school cab—an Innova vehicle—were on their way to school. A tipper truck coming from the opposite direction crashed into the cab, causing a fatal collision that killed the children and the driver instantly.

Another child, the only surviving passenger from the cab, was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He is currently being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Speaking to the media, Senior Punjab Police officer Palwinder Singh Cheema said, “A very unfortunate incident has taken place. Seven children and a driver were travelling in an Innova. We received information that six of these children and the driver died. The seventh child is critical.” [Source: ANI]

He added, “This was a head-on collision with the tipper vehicle.”

Following the crash, the tipper truck driver fled the scene and is currently absconding. Police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the accused.

Authorities have also begun examining CCTV footage from nearby locations to determine the precise cause of the accident. A case has been registered against an unidentified person, and police officials have assured that strict action will be taken against those responsible.

The tragic accident has sent shockwaves through the region, especially among school communities and parents. Local residents and authorities are demanding stricter safety measures on roads frequently used by school transport vehicles.

Further investigation is ongoing, and more details are awaited as police continue their probe.

