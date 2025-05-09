PCB Moves Remaining PSL Matches To UAE Over Security Threat

Originally scheduled to be held in Rawalpindi, Multan, and Lahore, the last eight matches of the tournament will now take place in UAE. PCB Chair Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the decision in an official press release on Friday, expressing regret over the inconvenience to local fans.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the relocation of the remaining fixtures of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Originally scheduled to be held in Rawalpindi, Multan, and Lahore, the last eight matches of the tournament will now take place in UAE. PCB Chair Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the decision in an official press release on Friday, expressing regret over the inconvenience to local fans. The move comes in response to what the PCB described as a “dangerous Indian act” targeting Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium during the league’s tenth edition.

Decision Rooted in Security Concerns

The PCB cited a deliberate attempt to disrupt the PSL as the reason behind the change in venue. Mohsin Naqvi stated, “The PCB has always stood by the position that politics and sports need to be kept apart. However, in view of the extremely irresponsible and dangerous Indian act of targeting the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, which was manifestly done to disrupt the ongoing HBL Pakistan Super League X, the PCB has decided to shift the remaining matches to UAE so that the domestic as well as foreign cricketers, who are our precious guests, can be saved from the possible reckless targeting by India.”

PCB Emphasizes Player Safety And Tournament Integrity

The PCB underscored its commitment to player safety and tournament continuity. “As a responsible organisation that has overcome adversities repeatedly and ensured that the game of cricket flourishes, it was important for us to ensure the mental well-being of all players participating in the HBL PSL,” said Naqvi. He further added, “Like in the past, we hope that our stakeholders will rally with us to further the best interests of the tournament, our players, and the fans. We are committed to ensuring that the league continues to thrive.”

Fixtures to Be Rescheduled in UAE

The fixtures affected by the venue shift include:

Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars

Islamabad United v Karachi Kings

Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators

Qualifier

Eliminator 1

Eliminator 2

Final

The PCB will release the updated schedule, including exact dates and venues, in the coming days.

