Phish To Return To Colorado? Legendary Jam Band Announces Summer 2025 Tour with Three-Night Run in Boulder

Legendary jam band Phish is set to return to Colorado in 2025, but this time, they’re heading to a new venue. Instead of their traditional Labor Day weekend run at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, the band will be performing at Folsom Field in Boulder for a three-night concert series over the Fourth of July weekend.

Fans can catch Phish live at the University of Colorado’s Folsom Field on Thursday, July 3, Friday, July 4, and Saturday, July 5. The shift to Boulder marks a major change for the band, which has played at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park annually since 2011.

A New Chapter for Phish in Colorado

While Phish’s long-standing tradition at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park has been a favorite among fans, the move to Boulder brings new excitement. The larger venue, which hosts CU Boulder’s football games and has been a concert destination for major acts like Dead & Co., can accommodate approximately 42,000 to 43,000 people. In comparison, Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, which holds about 24,000 per show, had a four-day concert capacity of roughly 96,000 tickets. With Folsom Field’s three-night run, Phish could potentially sell up to 120,000 tickets.

“Everyone loves the experience at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, yet sometimes a change in scenery is healthy,” said Don Strasburg, president of AEG Presents Rocky Mountains. “I remember being at their Club 156 show, just steps from Folsom, so it’s a full-circle moment for them and their fans.”

Phish last performed in Boulder in 1993, and many longtime fans see this return as a homecoming. The band has a deep history in Colorado, having played some of their earliest shows in the state in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Tickets and Tour Dates

Phish’s 2025 summer tour will officially kick off on June 20 in New Hampshire, with additional stops in cities like Pittsburgh, Austin, Columbus, North Charleston, Philadelphia, Chicago, and New York.

A ticket request period is now open at tickets.phish.com and will remain available until Monday, February 24, at 10 a.m. MT. General ticket sales will begin on Friday, February 28, at 8 a.m. MT. Additionally, travel packages for the Boulder and Chicago concerts will be available starting Wednesday, February 19, at 10 a.m. local time.

Why the Change from Dick’s Sporting Goods Park?

Phish’s annual performances at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, affectionately known as “Phish Dicks,” had become a staple event for fans worldwide. Since 2011, these concerts transformed Commerce City into a temporary Phish haven, benefiting local businesses like breweries, dispensaries, and restaurants that catered specifically to concertgoers. However, in recent years, the venue has faced logistical challenges.

One notable issue occurred in 2019 when concerns over prairie dogs infected with pneumonic plague led officials to cancel on-site camping for 3,000 ticket holders. That same weekend, parking lots were closed, forcing fans to use an overflow lot three miles away at The Shops at Northfield mall. While these incidents didn’t deter the band’s dedicated fanbase, they highlighted some of the difficulties of hosting large-scale events at the Commerce City venue.

Boulder offers a different experience. With closer accommodations, improved public transportation options, and a reputation as a hub for jam-band culture, it provides a welcoming environment for both the band and its fans.

“There are few experiences more special than seeing a concert at Folsom Field on a beautiful summer night underneath the stars and the Flatirons,” said Ryan Gottlieb, CU Athletics senior associate assistant director. “I’m certain that Phish’s three shows here will be nothing short of transcendent.”

Phish’s Growing Legacy

Phish’s return to Boulder isn’t the only reason 2025 is shaping up to be a big year for the band. They were recently nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025—their first nomination for the prestigious honor.

To tease the upcoming Boulder concerts, AEG Presents posted an image on social media of the band reenacting a scene from the iconic 1970s-1980s sitcom Mork and Mindy, which was set in Boulder. The playful tribute only adds to the anticipation surrounding the band’s return.

As for what happens after 2025, the future remains uncertain. Strasburg noted that AEG Presents takes a year-by-year approach with Phish’s concerts, and the band has only referred to the absence of their Dick’s Sporting Goods Park shows as a temporary “break.”

For now, though, fans are eagerly awaiting what promises to be an unforgettable three-night run in Boulder. Whether it’s a one-time switch or the beginning of a new tradition, Phish at Folsom Field is set to be one of the biggest live music events of the summer.