PIB Debunks Seven Instances of Misinformation Amid Rising Tensions with Pakistan

Amid the rising tensions between India and Pakistan following India’s precision strikes on terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Pakistan-based elements have been working to deliberately spread misinformation. Their goal is to instil fear among the Indian public and undermine the ground realities. These efforts gained momentum after India’s retaliation during Operation Sindoor, which followed the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. In response, Pakistan-based social media handles launched intense misinformation campaigns, attempting to mislead the public. However, the Fact Check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) quickly identified and debunked these false narratives.

Drone Attack in Jalandhar⁉️ This drone strike video from #Jalandhar is widely circulating on social media#PIBFactCheck * This is an unrelated video of a farm fire. The video has the time 7:39 PM, while the drone attack began later. Advertisement · Scroll to continue * Do not share this video. See the… pic.twitter.com/IRBjq2KOTQ — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025

🚨 Staged Video Alert 🚨 Fake video is being circulated by Pakistani handles alleging that an Indian Post was destroyed by the #Pakistani Army 🔍 #PIBFactCheck: ✅ The claim is completely false, and the video is staged ❌ There is no unit called “20 Raj Battalion” in the… pic.twitter.com/959rc9OrTH — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025

PIB’s Efforts To Counter Misinformation

The PIB’s Fact Check Unit responded to several instances of misinformation between late Wednesday night and early Thursday, successfully exposing seven fabricated claims. The unit compiled these instances in a press brief, setting the record straight on multiple occasions. The misinformation primarily aimed to destabilize the narrative by falsely portraying incidents that had not occurred or fabricating events entirely.

In one of the debunked cases, a video falsely claimed to show a drone attack in Jalandhar. The PIB Fact Check Unit identified the video as unrelated to the claimed attack and clarified that it showed a farm fire, not a drone strike. The unit also pointed out the discrepancy in the video’s timeline, noting that it was posted at 7:39 PM, while the actual drone attack from Pakistan began much later. The District Collector of Jalandhar also confirmed the facts, further disproving the claim.

An #old video is being shared on #SocialMedia with the claim that #Pakistan has launched a missile attack on India in retaliation. #PIBFactCheck ✅ The video being shared is of the explosive attack that took place in Beirut, Lebanon in the year 2020 ✅ Don’t fall for the… pic.twitter.com/G8nIIdn6FG — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025

🚨 #Fake_news is circulating about a “fidayeen” attack on an Army brigade in #Rajouri, #Jammu and #Kashmir.#PIBFactCheck: ▶️ No such #fidayeen or suicide attack has occurred on any army cantt. ⚠️ Do not fall for these false claims intended to #mislead and cause confusion. pic.twitter.com/x8Az5tigUO — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025

Exposing Staged Propaganda And Fabricated Claims

Another misinformation claim involved a video that allegedly showed a Pakistani army attack destroying an Indian post. The PIB Fact Check Unit debunked this claim by verifying that the video was staged as part of Pakistan’s propaganda campaign. They also highlighted that the video referred to a fictional “20 Raj Battalion” in the Indian Army, which does not exist.

In yet another instance, a video claiming that Pakistan launched a missile attack on India was circulated widely. The PIB Fact Check Unit identified the footage as an old explosive attack in Beirut, Lebanon, from 2020, further exposing the attempt to fabricate a missile attack narrative.

Additionally, the unit addressed a claim about a “fidayeen” attack on an Army brigade in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. The Fact Check Unit confirmed that no such attack had taken place, labeling the claim as misleading and aimed at creating confusion.

A letter is being shared on Social Media claiming that Chief of the Army Staff Gen V.K. Narayan has sent a confidential letter regarding military preparedness to the Army officer of Northern Command. #PIBFactCheck ✅ This letter is completely Fake. ✅ Gen. V.K. Narayan is… pic.twitter.com/OvDxaql3kz — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025

Debunking Fabricated Letters And False Claims

The PIB also exposed a fabricated letter, which was claimed to be from the Chief of the Army Staff (CoAS), General VK Narayan. The letter reportedly contained details about India’s military preparedness, but the Fact Check Unit debunked it, confirming that General VK Narayan was not the CoAS and the letter was entirely false.

Another baseless claim was about the Indian military using Ambala Airbase to attack Amritsar and its citizens. The Fact Check Unit swiftly debunked this misinformation, clarifying that the claim was without any merit. Similarly, a post alleging entry bans into airports across India was exposed as a falsehood, with the PIB confirming that no such decision had been made by the Union Government.

A social media post falsely claims that the Indian military used Ambala Airbase to attack #Amritsar and its own citizens. 🔍 #PIBFactCheck: ✅ This claim is completely baseless and part of a concerted misinformation campaign. Read more about #Pakistan attack on Amritsar👇… pic.twitter.com/C2NnXPjkgF — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025

🛑 Fake News Alert Social media posts are claiming that entry to airports across India banned#PIBFactCheck: ❌ This claim is #FAKE ✅ Government has taken no such decision pic.twitter.com/MoaUcQqO2d — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025

PIB’s Role In Ensuring Truth Amid Crisis

The PIB’s Fact Check Unit plays a crucial role in ensuring that the public remains informed with accurate information. By quickly debunking these fabrications, the unit helps to maintain public trust and confidence during a time of heightened tensions. The effort to counter misinformation has been particularly vital in preventing panic and confusion, ensuring that the people of India can rely on factual information during such critical moments.

