PM Modi At Iconic Shivaji Park, Says, 'Mumbai Doesn't Just Dream, It Lives Its Dreams'

Voting has concluded in 23 States and Union Territories, marking a significant milestone in the current general election. Throughout the campaign period, political parties and leaders have been experimenting with different slogans to mobilize and energize voters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address an NDA campaign rally at Mumbai’s iconic Shivaji Park on Friday. Meanwhile, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is currently campaigning in Rae Bareli. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced that the party will construct a grand temple dedicated to the goddess Sita in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district.