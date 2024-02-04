PM Modi holds roadshow in Guwahati, thousands of people throng the streets

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow here on Sunday, waving and smiling from an open-topped vehicle as locals, lining both sides of the streets in their thousands, chanted his name and raised loud cheers.

Chastising “Modi, Modi,” people poured into the streets the convoy was passing. Expressing gratitude for their enthusiastic reception, Prime Minister Modi waved back at them.

He had come earlier to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects valued at Rs 11,000 crore in the Northeast state. On Sunday, he will speak at a sizable public gathering at Khanapara’s Veterinary College Field. Maa Kamakhya Divya Pariyojana (Maa Kamakhya Access Corridor), one of the major projects for which the Prime Minister will soon lay the foundation stone, has been approved under the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North Eastern Region (PM-DevINE) program. It will offer pilgrims visiting the Kamakhya temple first-rate amenities.

“Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of multiple road upgradation projects worth over Rs. 3400 crore, under which 43 roads including 38 bridges will be upgraded as part of the South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation (SASEC) Corridor Connectivity. Prime Minister will inaugurate two 4-laning projects, namely Dolabari to Jamuguri and Biswanath Chariali to Gohpur. These projects will help improve the connectivity to Itanagar and boost the overall economic development of the region,” read an official release by the Assam government earlier.

“With a view to harness the tremendous sports potential of the region, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of projects to boost the sports infrastructure in the state. The projects include an international standards sports stadium in Chandrapur, and upgradation of Nehru stadium as a FIFA standard football stadium,” it added.

Additionally, Prime Minister Modi will lay the cornerstone for the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital’s infrastructure development. Additionally, he will lay the cornerstone for the construction of a medical college in Karimganj.