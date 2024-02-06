PM Modi inaugurates ONGC's sea survival centre, India Energy Week 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a day-long visit to Goa on Tuesday, inaugurated the ONGC Sea Survival Centre. The Centre has been developed as a one-of-a-kind Integrated Sea Survival Training Centre to advance the Indian sea survival training ecosystem to global standards.

The center is anticipated to train between 10,000 and 15,000 employees a year. Training in controlled and simulated extreme weather will improve trainees’ sea survival abilities and possibly raise their chances of making a safe escape from actual disasters. Later in the day, he will take part in the Viksit Bharat, Viksit Goa 2047 program and launch India Energy Week 2024.

Achieving Aatma Nirbharta in energy requirements has been a key focus area of the Prime Minister. In yet another step in this direction, India Energy Week 2024 will be held from February 6-9 in Goa.

It will be India’s largest and only all-encompassing energy exhibition and conference, bringing together the entire energy value chain, and will serve as a catalyst for India’s energy transition goals. Prime Minister will hold a roundtable with Global oil and gas CEOs and experts.

India Energy Week 2024 will place a strong emphasis on supporting and growing startups and incorporating them into the energy value chain. It is anticipated that over 35,000 people will attend, over 900 exhibitors will be present, and approximately 17 energy ministers from various nations will participate. Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States will each have a separate country pavilion. To highlight the creative solutions that Indian MSMEs are leading the way in the energy sector, a dedicated Made in India Pavilion is also being held.

Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 1,330 crores in the public programme in Goa.

Prime Minister will inaugurate the permanent campus of the National Institute of Technology Goa to the nation. The newly built-up campus has various facilities such as tutorial complex, departmental complex, seminar complex, administrative complex, hostels, health centre, staff quarters, amenity centre, sports ground and other utilities to cater to the needs of students, faculty and staff of the Institute.

Prime Minister will also dedicate the new campus of the National Institute of Watersports to the nation. The institute will introduce 28 tailor-made courses aimed at fostering the development of watersports and water rescue activities catering to both the public and the Armed Forces.

In South Goa, the Prime Minister will also open a 100 TPD Integrated Waste Management Facility. 60 TPD of wet waste and 40 TPD of dry waste can be treated scientifically in this facility, which also has a 500 KW solar power plant that produces extra electricity. The Prime Minister will lay the cornerstone for the Passenger Ropeway, which will connect Panaji and Reis Magos and include related tourism activities. He will lay the cornerstone for the building of a 100 MLD water treatment plant in South Goa.