PM Modi: India 'Rammay' with Lord Ram, Symbol of Good Governance in Andhra Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked on Tuesday that the entire nation is immersed in devotion in anticipation of the Pran Pratishtha event at the Ayodhya temple on January 22. He emphasized that Lord Ram’s influence extends beyond mere devotion, portraying Him as a symbol of good governance in social life.

During the inauguration of the new campus of the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes, and Narcotics (NACIN), the Prime Minister expressed confidence that NACIN would contribute to enhancing good governance, as well as boosting trade and commerce in India.

In his speech, the Prime Minister made several references to the Ramayana, stating that the entire country is “Rammay” – filled with devotion to Lord Ram. He highlighted that Lord Ram’s life and inspiration go beyond devotion, serving as a significant symbol of good governance in social life, which he believes can inspire institutions like NACIN.

Referring to his visit to the Veerbhadra Temple in the Lepakshi area earlier in the day, where he listened to verses from the Ranganatha Ramayan in Telugu, PM Modi mentioned the significance of the place where, according to legend, Jatayu interacted with Lord Ram. Jatayu is believed to have informed Lord Ram about Sita’s abduction by Ravan and later received moksha from Lord Ram.

Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony for Ramlala at the Ayodhya temple on January 22, the Prime Minister shared that he is participating in an 11-day special ritual and feels blessed to have visited the temple during this auspicious period.

Switching focus to NACIN, PM Modi urged the institution to create a modern ecosystem for trade and commerce in India. He emphasized the importance of fostering a friendly environment that positions India as a crucial partner in global trade, promoting ease of doing business through efficient tax, customs, and narcotics practices.

Discussing India’s tax reforms, he highlighted the transition from a complex tax structure to the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which brought transparency and a unique taxation system. The Prime Minister emphasized the benefits of faceless tax assessment and the subsequent increase in tax collections, advocating for the utilization of tax revenue for social welfare initiatives.