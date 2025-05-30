Home
Friday, May 30, 2025
PM Modi Likely To Visit Jammu And Kashmir On June 6 As Part of Nationwide Outreach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Jammu on June 6 as part of his nationwide outreach following the successful military response under Operation Sindoor. The visit is aimed at boosting the morale of Indian security forces stationed near the border.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Jammu on June 6 as part of his nationwide outreach following the successful military response under Operation Sindoor. The visit is aimed at boosting the morale of Indian security forces stationed near the border and reassuring the public of the government’s firm stance on national security.

Although an official confirmation is still awaited, top government sources say preparations are already underway, and security forces have been placed on high alert ahead of the expected visit.

Security on high alert as itinerary awaits confirmation

The final schedule for the Prime Minister’s visit has not yet been released, but senior officials say it will be confirmed in the next few days. In the meantime, both local and central security agencies are tightening surveillance and logistics in anticipation of his arrival.

Sources believe that the visit will not only be symbolic but also strategic, highlighting India’s strong resolve in tackling cross-border terrorism and responding firmly to any aggression.

Modi’s national tour follows India’s precision strikes

Prime Minister Modi has been travelling across the country in recent weeks, meeting troops and sending a direct message to Pakistan that India will act decisively against terrorism.

This outreach follows a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 28 people. In response, Indian armed forces launched precision strikes across the Line of Control (LoC) targeting terror camps and infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The Indian Army and the Border Security Force (BSF) destroyed several bunkers, launch pads, and enemy positions during Operation Sindoor. These retaliatory strikes were a response to Pakistan’s unprovoked shelling and support for terrorist groups operating along the border.

Troops ready and motivated after Operation Sindoor

Sources on the ground say that Indian troops are currently in high spirits after the success of Operation Sindoor. There’s a renewed sense of confidence among the forces, who remain alert and ready for any future provocations from across the border.

The mood in the region is serious but optimistic, with soldiers stationed in sensitive areas feeling more empowered by the government’s backing and swift action.

Visit seen as a morale boost and a political signal

Prime Minister Modi’s expected visit is being viewed as both a morale booster for the armed forces and a political signal to Pakistan and the international community.

It comes at a time when tensions remain high, and citizens across the country are demanding a tougher stance against cross-border terrorism. The visit is also likely to reinforce the government’s message that India will not remain passive when its people or territory are threatened.

