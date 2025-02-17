PM Modi Personally Welcomes Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani at Delhi Airport in Special Gesture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's warm reception of Qatar's Amir at the Delhi airport set the tone for a high-stakes visit aimed at deepening diplomatic and economic ties. With key meetings and agreements on the agenda, the two nations seek to strengthen their multifaceted partnership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally received Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Monday, underscoring the importance of the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

State Visit to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

The Amir of Qatar is on a state visit to India from February 17 to 18. During his visit, he is scheduled to meet External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S. Jaishankar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and President Droupadi Murmu. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the visit as a step that will “provide further momentum to our growing multifaceted partnership.”

High-Level Delegation Accompanies Amir Sheikh Tamim

Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani is accompanied by a high-ranking delegation comprising ministers, senior officials, and business leaders. His discussions with PM Modi on Tuesday will focus on various aspects of the India-Qatar bilateral relationship. Additionally, both nations are set to sign multiple memorandums of understanding (MoUs) covering diverse sectors.

A Second State Visit to India by Sheikh Tamim

The Amir is visiting India at the invitation of PM Modi. This marks his second state visit to the country, following his previous visit in March 2015.

Relations between India and Qatar have steadily strengthened in multiple areas, including trade, investment, energy, technology, and culture. People-to-people ties also form a crucial aspect of the relationship, with India having a significant expatriate presence in Qatar.

Highlighting this, the MEA noted, “The Indians residing in Qatar form the country’s largest expatriate community and are appreciated for their positive contribution in the progress and development of Qatar.”

Looking Ahead

The visit is expected to reinforce the strong diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations, paving the way for further collaboration in strategic areas.

