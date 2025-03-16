PM Modi Reveals His Favorite Footballer—A Legendary Name From The 1980s!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an engaging conversation with American podcaster and AI researcher Lex Fridman, revealed his admiration for football legend Diego Maradona. He also spoke about India’s growing football culture, highlighting the deep passion for the sport in certain regions of the country.

During the podcast, when asked about the greatest footballer of all time, PM Modi acknowledged the ongoing debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi but named Maradona as his personal favorite.

“It’s absolutely true that many regions in India have a strong football culture. Our women’s football team is performing really well, and the men’s team is also making great progress. But if we talk about the past, back in the 1980s, one name which always stood out was Maradona. For that generation, he was seen as a true hero. If you ask today’s generation, they’ll immediately mention Lionel Messi,” he said.

The Prime Minister fondly recalled his visit to Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh, where he witnessed an extraordinary enthusiasm for football in the tribal belt. He shared how the locals proudly referred to their region as ‘Mini Brazil’—a reflection of the sport’s deep cultural roots in the area.

PM Modi emphasized that such passion can serve as a catalyst for football’s growth in India, inspiring young players and strengthening the country’s presence in global football. He lauded the progress of both the men’s and women’s national teams, expressing optimism about their future achievements on the international stage.

With this conversation, the Prime Minister once again showcased his keen awareness of sports and its impact on India’s youth, reinforcing the importance of nurturing football talent in the country.

