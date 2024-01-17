PM Modi Takes Blessings From Thriprayar Shree Ramaswamy Temple in Kerala, Thrissur

During his two-day visit to Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Thriprayar Shree Ramaswamy Temple in Thrissur on Wednesday. The Prime Minister’s visit to the Rama Swamy temple is particularly significant as it coincides with the upcoming ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

The Thriprayar temple, dedicated to Lord Ram, holds prominence in the state. The deity, known as Triprayar Thevar, is depicted in the Chaturbhuja Vishnu form, adorned with four arms carrying a conch, disc, bow, and garland respectively. The temple’s lore suggests that Lord Ram, after defeating the asura Khara, embodied both Shaiva and Vaishnava aspects, earning the name Khara Samhara Moorthy.

Prime Minister Modi’s spiritual journey continued earlier in the day with a visit to the Guruvayur Sree Krishnaswamy Temple in Thrissur. Dedicated to Lord Guruvayurappan (Lord Krishna), the Guruvayur temple is a significant place of worship for Hindus in Kerala.

The Prime Minister’s arrival on Tuesday night was marked by a warm welcome from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, MoS V Muraleedharan, and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar at the Cochin International Airport in Nedumbassery.

On Tuesday, PM Modi conducted a grand roadshow in Kochi, drawing thousands of supporters. BJP state president K Surendran accompanied the Prime Minister during the roadshow.

During his Kerala visit, PM Modi inaugurated three major infrastructure projects, collectively worth more than Rs. 4,000 crores. The projects include the New Dry Dock (NDD) at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), the International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) of CSL, and the LPG Import Terminal of Indian Oil Corporation Limited at Puthuvypeen, Kochi. The Prime Minister’s Office stated that these projects would significantly boost the nation’s shipbuilding and repair capacities, as well as the growth of energy infrastructure and ancillary industries.

This marks the second visit of Prime Minister Modi to Kerala in two weeks, emphasizing the government’s commitment to the development and progress of the southern state.