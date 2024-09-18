Home
PM Modi Urges High Turnout For Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Polls

As first phase of polling in Jammu and Kashmir begins on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the voters in the constituencies to vote in large numbers and strengthen […]

PM Modi Urges High Turnout For Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Polls

As first phase of polling in Jammu and Kashmir begins on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the voters in the constituencies to vote in large numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy.

In a post on X, PM Modi also called upon first-time voters to exercise their franchise.

“As the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections begins, I urge all those in constituencies going to the polls today to vote in large numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. I particularly call upon young and first-time voters to exercise their franchise,” PM Modi said.

Polling for the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections began at 7 am today amid tight security arrangements. The voting will conclude at 6 pm. Long queue of voters were seen at polling stations from the morning.

In the first-phase, 24 assembly constituencies across the Union Territory are voting today, that includes 16 seats in the Kashmir region and 8 seats in the Jammu region.

Voting for the second and third phase in J-K will be held on September 25 and October 1 respectively. Counting of votes will be held on October 8.

This marks the first Assembly elections in J-K since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Phase One Polling Begins For 24 seats Amid Tight Security

