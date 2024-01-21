PM Modi visits Ram Setu's origin point, Arichal Munai in Tamil Nadu

In the concluding phase of his spiritual journey preceding the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a reverential visit to Arichal Munai in Tamil Nadu’s Dhanushkodi on Sunday. Believed to be the point where the Ram Setu was constructed, PM Modi was pictured making a floral offering at this sacred site. Later in the day, he is set to visit the Sri Kothandarama Swamy Temple in Rameshwaram, renowned for its historical significance in the Ramayana.

The Kothandarama Swamy Temple, named after Rama with the bow, holds a special place in popular belief as the spot where Vibhishana, Ravana’s brother, first sought refuge with Lord Ram. Legends and ancient scriptures also identify this location as the site of Vibhishana’s coronation, marking it as a significant pilgrimage site. Dhanushkodi itself is steeped in lore, as the place where Lord Ram is believed to have taken the vow to defeat Ravana and proceed to Lanka.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi visited the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli and the Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram, expressing deep admiration for the latter’s timeless devotion. His 11-day spiritual journey, an ‘Anushtaan,’ led him to various shrines associated with Lord Ram, showcasing his deeply spiritual side. The pilgrimage included visits to Ramkund and Shree Kalaram Temple in Nasik, Veerbhadra Temple in Lepakshi, Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh, and Guruvayur Temple and Triprayar Shree Ramaswami Temple in Kerala.

In addition to his spiritual endeavors, PM Modi initiated the Swachh Teerth initiative, actively participating in cleaning the premises of Shree Kalaram Temple in Nasik on January 12. The culminating event, the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya’s temple, is scheduled for Monday, January 22. The rituals leading up to this auspicious occasion commenced on January 16, Tuesday, and are set to witness the participation of dignitaries and people from all walks of life, marking a momentous chapter in India’s cultural and spiritual legacy.