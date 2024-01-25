PM Modi: Youth's Dreams are My Resolutions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the significance of each vote in a democracy during the ‘Namo Navmatdata Sammelan,’ urging young voters to play a crucial role in shaping India’s future. He emphasized that as the nation aspires to become a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, the direction of progress in various sectors, including space, defense, manufacturing, and technology, relies on the youth.

PM Modi highlighted the interconnectedness of one’s vote and the country’s developmental trajectory. He stated that a stable government enables significant decision-making and progress, citing examples such as the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the implementation of ‘One Rank One Pension’ by the majority government.

The Prime Minister expressed pride in India’s commitment to development while preserving nature, citing targets for zero carbon emissions by 2030 and net zero by 2070. He emphasized the focus on electric mobility and encouraged the youth’s innovative contributions, declaring their dreams as his resolutions.

PM Modi underscored his dedication to the youth, citing initiatives such as the startup policy and ‘Mudra Yojana’ for facilitating loans without guarantees. He denounced nepotism as a hindrance to youth progress and urged voters to reject parties perpetuating familial politics. The responsibility of what the possibilities will be for you will be on those who will manage the country during this period. In such a situation, the responsibility of making sure that those people are properly elected also depends on your votes,” he said.

Further, PM Modi asserted that when there is a stable government, it becomes easier for a country to make big decisions.

“Your one vote will make India the third-largest economy in the world. Your one vote will bring a majority and stable government in India. Your one vote will give more energy to the digital revolution. When there is a stable government in the country, the country makes big decisions and moves forward by solving problems that have been pending for decades. The Prime Minister mentioned that India is today showing the world how development can be done while protecting nature. PM Modi added that the government is working day and night to ensure that every dream of youth is fulfilled. My priority is all youth. I have always believed in the youth of the country the most. We have opened business doors for you by making a start-up policy. We provided the facility to take loans from banks without guarantee under ‘Mudra Yojana.’

In conclusion, the Prime Minister emphasized defeating dynastic parties through the power of votes, affirming his commitment to the aspirations and dreams of India’s youth.