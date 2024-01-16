PM Modi's Spiritual Sojourn: Prayers at Veerabhadra Temple in Andhra Pradesh

“PM Modi Embarks on Spiritual Visit to Andhra Pradesh’s Veerabhadra Temple, to Inaugurate Key Projects in Kerala”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook a spiritual sojourn on Tuesday as he offered prayers at the Veerabhadra Temple in Lepakshi, Andhra Pradesh, donning traditional attire. The temple holds immense significance in the Ramayana, with beliefs rooted in the epic tale where the wounded bird Jatayu, after a battle against Ravana during the abduction of Goddess Sita, is said to have fallen at this sacred spot. PM Modi, choosing a traditional ensemble, paid homage to the historical and cultural legacy associated with the temple.

Currently on a two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh and Kerala from January 16 to 17, the Prime Minister is set to immerse himself in various activities that blend spirituality and development. Following his prayers, PM Modi is scheduled to hear verses from the Ranganatha Ramayan in Telugu, enriching his visit with cultural and linguistic elements.

Later in the day, around 3:30 PM, the Prime Minister will arrive in Palasamudram, Sri Sathya Sai District in Andhra Pradesh. There, he is poised to inaugurate the new campus of the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes, and Narcotics. This event underscores the government’s commitment to enhancing institutional infrastructure in the areas of customs, taxes, and narcotics control.

Afterwards, PM Modi will extend his visit to Kerala, holding a roadshow in Kochi at 7:15 PM. The Prime Minister is set to perform pooja and darshan at the Guruvayur Temple in Kerala on the morning of January 17, immersing himself in the spiritual ambiance of the revered shrine.

The PMO announced additional significant events during PM Modi’s visit to Kerala, including pooja and darshan at Thriprayar Shree Ramaswami Temple at around 10:30 AM. Subsequently, at noon, the Prime Minister will inaugurate crucial infrastructure projects related to the ports, shipping, and waterways sector.

This marks PM Modi’s second visit to Kerala within a span of two weeks, emphasizing the government’s focus on the state’s development. During his visit to Kochi, the Prime Minister will inaugurate three major infrastructure projects, collectively valued at over Rs 4,000 crore. These include the New Dry Dock at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), the International Ship Repair Facility of CSL, and the LPG Import Terminal of Indian Oil Corporation Limited at Puthuvypeen, Kochi. The projects showcase India’s engineering prowess and contribute to the maritime and industrial development of the region.