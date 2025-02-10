Home
Monday, February 10, 2025
PM Modi’s Tariff Cuts To Boost U.S. Exports During Trump Meeting

In a bid to avoid a trade war, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to announce tariff cuts during his upcoming meeting with President Trump. The focus is on boosting American exports and improving bilateral relations.

PM Modi’s Tariff Cuts To Boost U.S. Exports During Trump Meeting


Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing for a high-stakes meeting with President Donald Trump, where tariff cuts could be a key topic of discussion. Modi’s visit to the U.S. on Wednesday and Thursday comes at a crucial moment, as Trump is set to announce reciprocal tariffs on various countries to reshape global trade in favor of the U.S. India is eager to avoid a trade war and is planning to offer tariff reductions aimed at increasing U.S. exports.

Focus on Electronics and Medical Equipment

The main sectors being discussed for tariff cuts include electronics, medical equipment, and certain chemicals. These reductions are expected to align with India’s domestic production plans, according to government officials familiar with the discussions. India is looking to raise U.S. exports by easing tariffs on products such as dish antennas, wood pulp, and surgical equipment, which are sourced from the U.S. or have potential for increased demand.

Trump’s Trade Policy and India’s Response

President Trump has been vocal about his concerns over India’s trade practices, calling it a “very big abuser” of trade policies. He has specifically pushed for India to buy more American-made security equipment to balance the bilateral trade relationship. As Trump prepares to impose tariffs on multiple countries, India’s tariff concessions are seen as a strategic move to foster better relations and avoid a potential trade war.

India Open to Mini Trade Deal with the U.S.

Prime Minister Modi’s meeting with President Trump is also expected to address the possibility of a mini trade deal. This would focus on areas where both countries can achieve quick wins, creating a more favorable trade environment. While the details of the potential deal are still under wraps, Modi’s government is keen on improving trade relations with the U.S., a key economic partner.

What’s at Stake for India and the U.S.

The upcoming discussions between Modi and Trump are crucial, as they have the potential to reshape the future of U.S.-India trade. Both countries stand to gain from a more balanced trade relationship, with India increasing its imports of American products and the U.S. benefiting from expanded market access to one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.

ALSO READ: Puppy Bowl XXI: Special-Needs Pup Rocky Steals Hearts With Speed And Charm

 

Modi Trump meeting

