PM Narendra Modi To Visit Europe For Second Bilateral Visit

India has taken on a significant role in addressing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, particularly as a key voice from South Asia representing the concerns of the Global South. As the world watches, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing for a crucial visit to Ukraine and Poland from August 21 to 23, marking his second bilateral trip to Europe in his third term.

Despite the war creating a divide between global powers, India has maintained a neutral stance, advocating for dialogue and diplomacy as the path to resolution. Modi’s visit is highly anticipated, especially given India’s strategic position and its efforts to mediate in the conflict without taking sides.

Western critics have often accused India of favoring Russia due to continued oil trade, despite Modi’s clear stance against the war. Last year, he told Russian President Vladimir Putin, “This is not an era of war,” a sentiment he reiterated during the G20 summit in New Delhi. Throughout the summit, New Delhi navigated delicate diplomatic waters, striving to build a consensus on the conflict.

Following the G20, Modi’s visit to Russia for summit-level talks with Putin drew sharp criticism from the West, with some questioning India’s neutrality. Despite the warmth between Modi and Putin, highlighted by friendly gestures, Western commentators were not pleased.

Remarks from U.S. officials, including Ambassador Eric Garcetti, hinted at disapproval, though India’s Ministry of External Affairs defended its position. The ministry emphasized that India’s strategic autonomy allows it to have independent views while maintaining strong partnerships, particularly with the U.S.

Garcetti’s comments were widely interpreted as a critique of Modi’s Moscow visit. During the visit, a Russian missile struck a children’s hospital in Kyiv, prompting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to indirectly express his disappointment with Modi’s engagement with Russia.

Despite the criticism, Modi’s Moscow visit did not result in significant announcements in technology or defense, making it a routine diplomatic engagement between two long-time allies.

Modi’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict has evolved from his “not an era of war” statement in Samarkand to a more assertive position during the G20 summit. He has consistently advocated for finding solutions through dialogue rather than on the battlefield, while also acknowledging the humanitarian impact of the conflict, particularly on children.

India has also played a proactive role in supporting Ukraine. This includes sending a delegation to the Swiss Peace Conference, advocating for the continuation of wheat trade under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, and dispatching multiple aid consignments to Ukraine since the conflict began.

As Modi prepares for his visit to Ukraine and Poland, he has been actively engaging with key stakeholders, including understanding Russia’s perspective through his discussions with Putin and considering the viewpoints of EU members like Austria, which is not part of NATO.

During his upcoming visit to Poland, a country deeply affected by the war due to its proximity to Ukraine, Modi is expected to meet with Polish leaders. He aims to share insights gained from his extensive diplomatic engagements, with the goal of fostering dialogue and diplomacy to bring an end to the conflict.

Modi’s visit underscores India’s commitment to peace in Europe, aligning with broader global objectives. Following his European tour, he is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly in September, where he may discuss his recent diplomatic efforts and propose strategies for resolving the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.