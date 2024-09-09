Pope Francis Visits East Timor: Addresses Abuse Without Specifics on Clergy Scandals

Pope Francis visited East Timor, condemning abuse broadly while avoiding specific comments on clergy scandals, focusing instead on celebrating the country's recovery and urging future development.

On September 9, Pope Francis arrived in East Timor, the world’s most Catholic nation outside of the Vatican, for a significant visit during his Asia-Oceania tour. His arrival was marked by a vibrant reception from tens of thousands of enthusiastic locals celebrating his presence.

Broad Condemnation of Abuse

In his initial address to government officials, Pope Francis broadly condemned the violation of dignity faced by children and adolescents, emphasizing the need to prevent all forms of abuse and ensure a healthy, peaceful childhood. However, he did not directly address the church’s complex history with clergy sex abuse, particularly relevant in East Timor.

East Timor’s Catholic Identity and Clergy Scandals

East Timor, with nearly 98% of its population identifying as Catholic, has been rocked by revelations about Bishop Carlos Ximenes Belo, a key figure in the independence movement who was implicated in sexual abuse of teenage boys. Despite a 2022 report exposing these allegations, many Timorese Catholics continue to revere Belo, and the church’s entanglement with local government has complicated discussions on abuse.

Focus on Independence and Future

During his visit, Pope Francis chose to highlight East Timor’s remarkable recovery and independence from Indonesia, officially declared in 2002. He praised the Timorese for their resilience and commitment to peace, while urging investment in education and responsible stewardship of natural resources.

Encouragement for Young Timorese

With a significant portion of the population under 30, Pope Francis emphasized the importance of investing in the future, fostering education, and continuing efforts toward democracy and economic development.