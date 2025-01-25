Home
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Prabowo Subianto's Historic First State Visit To India: Welcomed At Rashtrapati Bhavan For Republic Day Celebrations

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's first State Visit to India, marking his role as Chief Guest at the 76th Republic Day celebrations, highlights the strong ties between the two nations.

Prabowo Subianto’s Historic First State Visit To India: Welcomed At Rashtrapati Bhavan For Republic Day Celebrations

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's first State Visit to India, marking his role as Chief Guest at the 76th Republic Day celebrations.


Prabowo Subianto, the President of Indonesia, was formally welcomed at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on January 25, 2025.

His visit marks his first State Visit to India since assuming office in October 2024, and he is the Chief Guest for India’s 76th Republic Day celebrations. The ceremonial welcome highlights the significance of the visit and sets the stage for enhanced diplomatic discussions between India and Indonesia.

Prabowo met with Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Their meeting focused on strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two nations, with discussions on political, security, defence, and trade cooperation.

During his visit, President Prabowo expressed his gratitude and highlighted the longstanding friendship between the two countries. He said, “…Indonesia considers India a very great friend. India was one of the first countries, maybe the first country to recognise our independence, to support us in our struggle for independence, we will never forget what India did to help us. I am very honoured today and I am doubly honoured that tomorrow I will be the chief guest at your Republic Day parade…I’m committed to promoting closer cooperation, closer partnership with India. That is my determination.”

This State Visit, from January 25 to 26, 2025, is an opportunity for both countries to review their bilateral relations and discuss regional and global issues of mutual concern. Indonesia, a Comprehensive Strategic Partner of India, plays a vital role in India’s “Act East” policy, aimed at strengthening relations with East Asia and enhancing India’s influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

India and Indonesia share a rich history of cultural and commercial ties dating back over two millennia. The exchange of Hindu, Buddhist, and Muslim traditions from India to Indonesia has shaped the cultural landscape of both nations, fostering strong and enduring ties.

The political relationship between the two countries was solidified during their shared struggles for independence. Indonesia’s first Republic Day guest, President Sukarno, was honored in 1950, and both countries have supported the independence movements of Asian and African nations, exemplified by their roles in the Bandung Conference and the formation of the Non-Aligned Movement.

In defence, India and Indonesia have grown closer in recent years, with a Defence Cooperation Agreement signed in May 2018, reflecting their growing strategic partnership. This visit marks a further step toward strengthening these ties.

(With Inputs from ANI)

