Prashant Kishor Endorses Vijay’s TVK, Slams DMK Over Corruption And Dynasty Politics

Tamil Nadu’s political landscape witnessed a major shake-up as political strategist Prashant Kishor extended full support to actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Attending TVK’s anniversary event, Kishor launched a fierce critique against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), calling the state’s corruption “unprecedented” and slamming dynasty politics.

Prashant Kishor’s Strong Backing for TVK

Speaking at the event, Kishor lauded Vijay’s vision, stating that TVK represents a platform for “dignity and equality beyond caste and religion.” He referred to Vijay as his “brother” and a “new hope for Tamil Nadu”, highlighting their shared ideology to bring change in people’s lives.

In a bold prediction, Kishor promised to return to Tamil Nadu next year and deliver a victory speech in Tamil after TVK wins. “Vanakkam. This much even Narendra Modi says. Every leader knows to say this word and people will be happy. Next year, when TVK wins, I will return here to deliver a thank-you speech in Tamil,” he declared.

Targeting DMK’s Dynasty Politics and Corruption

Kishor’s criticism extended to dynasty politics, using a cricket analogy to take a dig at political inheritance. “If the sons of Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev played cricket, how would the country have seen Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni?” he questioned, drawing laughter from the audience.

He also humorously acknowledged Dhoni’s massive fanbase, saying, “Dhoni is the only Bihari more famous than me. But after I help TVK win, let’s see who’s more popular.”

TVK’s Election Strategy and Aadhav Arjuna’s Statements

TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna, who has been instrumental in shaping the party’s electoral strategy, asserted that TVK is determined to form the next government. “We may not have money, but we have ideology,” he said, alleging that a minister in Coimbatore is offering ₹10,000 per vote.

Drawing parallels with MGR’s political journey, Arjuna stated that TVK’s rise is being fueled by the public’s growing dissatisfaction with Tamil Nadu’s ruling establishment. He also hinted at further political shifts, stating, “More leaders will join TVK, and political earthquakes are coming.”

Arjuna Takes on Caste Politics and Udhayanidhi Stalin

Arjuna, now a prominent TVK leader, continued his attacks on dynasty politics, taking a veiled swipe at Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. He criticized the DMK for prioritizing TVK’s defeat over governance, adding that Tamil Nadu’s political landscape has become a battle between ideology and inherited power.

Arjuna’s outspoken stance previously led to his suspension from Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), a key DMK ally. He later resigned from the party and joined TVK in January, where he now serves as General Secretary for election campaign management.

Tamil Nadu’s Language Politics and TVK’s Growing Influence

The ongoing Tamil Nadu language row also played a role in TVK’s growing prominence. The DMK-led government has been vocal against the National Education Policy (NEP) and the alleged “Hindi imposition” by the BJP. Meanwhile, TVK has positioned itself as an alternative political force, blending nationalism with Dravidian values.

With Tamil Nadu’s 2026 elections on the horizon, TVK’s rise is being closely watched, especially with Kishor’s endorsement adding credibility to its electoral ambitions. The next few months could witness major political shifts, with TVK emerging as a key challenger in Tamil Nadu’s evolving political landscape.

