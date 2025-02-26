Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Top News»
  • Prashant Kishor Endorses Vijay’s TVK, Slams DMK Over Corruption And Dynasty Politics

Prashant Kishor Endorses Vijay’s TVK, Slams DMK Over Corruption And Dynasty Politics

Prashant Kishor backs Vijay’s TVK, slams DMK’s corruption and dynasty politics, vows to return with a Tamil victory speech after TVK’s 2026 win.

Prashant Kishor Endorses Vijay’s TVK, Slams DMK Over Corruption And Dynasty Politics


Tamil Nadu’s political landscape witnessed a major shake-up as political strategist Prashant Kishor extended full support to actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Attending TVK’s anniversary event, Kishor launched a fierce critique against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), calling the state’s corruption “unprecedented” and slamming dynasty politics.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Prashant Kishor’s Strong Backing for TVK

Speaking at the event, Kishor lauded Vijay’s vision, stating that TVK represents a platform for “dignity and equality beyond caste and religion.” He referred to Vijay as his “brother” and a “new hope for Tamil Nadu”, highlighting their shared ideology to bring change in people’s lives.

In a bold prediction, Kishor promised to return to Tamil Nadu next year and deliver a victory speech in Tamil after TVK wins. “Vanakkam. This much even Narendra Modi says. Every leader knows to say this word and people will be happy. Next year, when TVK wins, I will return here to deliver a thank-you speech in Tamil,” he declared.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Targeting DMK’s Dynasty Politics and Corruption

Kishor’s criticism extended to dynasty politics, using a cricket analogy to take a dig at political inheritance. “If the sons of Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev played cricket, how would the country have seen Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni?” he questioned, drawing laughter from the audience.

He also humorously acknowledged Dhoni’s massive fanbase, saying, “Dhoni is the only Bihari more famous than me. But after I help TVK win, let’s see who’s more popular.”

TVK’s Election Strategy and Aadhav Arjuna’s Statements

TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna, who has been instrumental in shaping the party’s electoral strategy, asserted that TVK is determined to form the next government. “We may not have money, but we have ideology,” he said, alleging that a minister in Coimbatore is offering ₹10,000 per vote.

Drawing parallels with MGR’s political journey, Arjuna stated that TVK’s rise is being fueled by the public’s growing dissatisfaction with Tamil Nadu’s ruling establishment. He also hinted at further political shifts, stating, “More leaders will join TVK, and political earthquakes are coming.”

Arjuna Takes on Caste Politics and Udhayanidhi Stalin

Arjuna, now a prominent TVK leader, continued his attacks on dynasty politics, taking a veiled swipe at Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. He criticized the DMK for prioritizing TVK’s defeat over governance, adding that Tamil Nadu’s political landscape has become a battle between ideology and inherited power.

Arjuna’s outspoken stance previously led to his suspension from Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), a key DMK ally. He later resigned from the party and joined TVK in January, where he now serves as General Secretary for election campaign management.

Tamil Nadu’s Language Politics and TVK’s Growing Influence

The ongoing Tamil Nadu language row also played a role in TVK’s growing prominence. The DMK-led government has been vocal against the National Education Policy (NEP) and the alleged “Hindi imposition” by the BJP. Meanwhile, TVK has positioned itself as an alternative political force, blending nationalism with Dravidian values.

With Tamil Nadu’s 2026 elections on the horizon, TVK’s rise is being closely watched, especially with Kishor’s endorsement adding credibility to its electoral ambitions. The next few months could witness major political shifts, with TVK emerging as a key challenger in Tamil Nadu’s evolving political landscape.

ALSO READ: Tamil Actor Ranjana Natchiyaar Quits BJP Over Hindi Imposition, Joins Vijay’s TVK

Filed under

Hindi imposition Prashant Kishor Tamil Nadu elections 2026 Vijay TVK

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

”F* Off!”: ₹7 Crore-Earning Lawyer Quits On The Spot After Being Denied Time for Pregnant Wife

”F* Off!”: ₹7 Crore-Earning Lawyer Quits On The Spot After Being Denied Time for Pregnant...

Trump’s Policy Reversal: Has US Resumed F-16 Aid to Pakistan?

Trump’s Policy Reversal: Has US Resumed F-16 Aid to Pakistan?

What Is The Connection Between Thailand’s Koh Samui And The White Lotus Series?

What Is The Connection Between Thailand’s Koh Samui And The White Lotus Series?

Ghaziabad Horror: Woman Driver Runs Over 5-Year-Old, Flees Scene | Watch Video

Ghaziabad Horror: Woman Driver Runs Over 5-Year-Old, Flees Scene | Watch Video

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts Temporarily Halts Release of $2 Billion in Frozen Foreign Aid

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts Temporarily Halts Release of $2 Billion in Frozen Foreign...

Entertainment

What Is The Connection Between Thailand’s Koh Samui And The White Lotus Series?

What Is The Connection Between Thailand’s Koh Samui And The White Lotus Series?

Watch: Will Smith Nearly Kisses Spainsh Singer On Stage; Fans Can’t Stop Cringing

Watch: Will Smith Nearly Kisses Spainsh Singer On Stage; Fans Can’t Stop Cringing

Michelle Trachtenberg Death: Former Gossip Girl Co-Stars Blake Lively And Ed Westwick Pay Tribute

Michelle Trachtenberg Death: Former Gossip Girl Co-Stars Blake Lively And Ed Westwick Pay Tribute

From ‘Buffy’ To ‘Gossip Girl’: Michelle Trachtenberg Leaves Behind A legacy Of Iconic Roles And Epic Comic Timing

From ‘Buffy’ To ‘Gossip Girl’: Michelle Trachtenberg Leaves Behind A legacy Of Iconic Roles And

Who Is ‘Ant’ On The Masked Singer Season 13? Singer Behind The Voice Revealed

Who Is ‘Ant’ On The Masked Singer Season 13? Singer Behind The Voice Revealed

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine