Prime Minister Modi to Commemorate Kargil War's 25th Anniversary in Drass

The stage has been set ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ladakh’s Drass to mark the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26. The Prime Minister will address the nation and Army soldiers on this historic day at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate several projects, address the nation, and pay tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country during the Kargil War. The solemn atmosphere is filled with a sense of pride and honor as the Prime Minister prepares to speak in front of the war memorial, a place that stands as a reminder of the courage and bravery of our armed forces.

The stage at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass becomes a symbol of remembrance and respect for the soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation. It is not just a physical structure but a platform for the Prime Minister to convey a message of gratitude, respect, and remembrance. The stage is set for the nation to come together and pay tribute to the heroes of the Kargil War, ensuring that their legacy will never be forgotten.

Speaking to ANI, Siddharth Dave, husband of a retired army officer, said, “My wife, Captain Meera Siddharth Dave, and I have traveled all the way, covering 2,500 kilometers from Gujarat, to Drass, seeking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who celebrates his birthday and all festivals with the Jawans.”

“We are from the Sena family; my wife is an army officer, and my father was in the Indian Air Force. It is a very important day for us; it has been 25 years since the Kargil War. We have traveled all the way in our car, covering 2,500 kilometers, to pay tribute to the bravehearts and mark the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas,” he said.

“We have called this the Kargil Vijay Gyan Yatra. A stage has been set for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate this historic day with us,” added Siddharth Dave.

Retired Captain Meera Siddharth Dave also spoke to ANI, saying that the couple traveled all the way from Surat, Gujarat, in their car to pay tribute to the brave soldiers on the historic day of Kargil Vijay Diwas. “Taking inspiration from PM Modi, we call our travel to Drass the ‘Kargil Vijay Gyan Yatra’ to pay tribute to the bravehearts on this important milestone,” she said.

Earlier last week, Lt Governor of Ladakh Brig (Retd) B.D. Mishra held a meeting at the secretariat to review arrangements for the PM’s visit to the Kargil War Memorial in Drass. “The Hon’ble Lt Governor Brig (Dr) B.D. Mishra (Retd) held a meeting at the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat to discuss the arrangements for the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi’s visit to the Kargil War Memorial in Drass,” the Office of the Lt Governor, Ladakh, posted on X.

LG Mishra asked the concerned officials to complete all necessary arrangements on time. “The HLG inquired from the GOC of the 8 Mountain Division about the arrangements for the PM’s reception at Drass Brigade Helipad. He directed the concerned officers to complete all necessary arrangements in a timely manner,” the statement added.

The Ladakh LG said that he would visit the Kargil War Memorial in Drass on July 24, 2024, to inspect the arrangements for the PM’s visit. Earlier in 2022, PM Modi celebrated Diwali in Kargil with soldiers and also laid a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial to pay tribute to the army personnel who lost their lives there in 1999.

Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed annually on July 26 in India, commemorates the victory of Operation Vijay in 1999. This event marks the conclusion of the Kargil War between India and Pakistan, which began in May 1999. During this conflict, Indian forces successfully reclaimed strategic positions in the Kargil sector of Jammu and Kashmir that had been infiltrated by Pakistani soldiers and terrorists. ( ANI)

