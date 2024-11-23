Home
Sunday, November 24, 2024
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Thanks Her ‘Two Jewels’ After Historic Wayanad Bypoll Victory

Priyanka Gandhi also thanked the people of Wayanad for their trust, stating, “I thank the people of Wayanad for giving me the honor to represent them.“

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Thanks Her ‘Two Jewels’ After Historic Wayanad Bypoll Victory

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra marked a historic moment in her political journey, securing a landslide victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll.

Her debut win, with an overwhelming margin of over 4.10 lakh votes, was a deeply personal moment, as she expressed gratitude to her family and referred to her children, Raihan and Miraya, as her “two jewels.”

In a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter), Priyanka wrote, “To my mother, Robert, and my two jewels—Raihan and Miraya—no gratitude is ever enough for the love and courage you give me. And to my brother, Rahul, you are the bravest of them all… thank you for showing me the way and having my back, always!”

Priyanka also thanked the people of Wayanad for their trust, stating, “I thank the people of Wayanad for giving me the honor to represent them. It’s a testament to the fact that my brother worked hard there, their love for him, and their trust in me.”

The ‘Two Jewels’: Raihan and Miraya

Priyanka’s children, Raihan Rajiv Vadra and Miraya Vadra, largely stay away from the political spotlight but have always supported their family’s public endeavors.

Raihan, 24, is a talented visual artist and curator whose work focuses on immersive art installations that explore themes like choice, control, and freedom. His exhibitions, including ‘Dark Perception’ (2021) and ‘Anumana’ (2022), have garnered acclaim in the art world. As a co-founder of the art collective ‘You Cannot Miss This’, he has helped showcase multimedia works by independent artists at prominent venues such as the India Art Fair.

Miraya, 22, is an alumna of Welham Girls’ School in Dehradun and is currently pursuing an instructor-level diving course. Known for her quiet but significant involvement, Miraya was spotted alongside her uncle Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and has attended key political events, including her mother’s election rallies.

A Family of Leadership and Resilience**
Priyanka’s victory in Wayanad is another chapter in the Gandhi family’s storied political legacy. The bypoll was necessitated after her brother, Rahul Gandhi, chose to retain Rae Bareli, vacating the Wayanad seat. Priyanka’s landslide win against CPI’s Sathyan Mokeri reaffirmed the region’s trust in the Gandhis’ leadership.

From serving as Congress General Secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh to spearheading the party’s campaign in Himachal Pradesh, where Congress wrested power from the BJP, Priyanka has demonstrated her commitment to the party’s resurgence.

Priyanka Gandhi Children Priyanka Gandi Vadra Wayanad Polls
