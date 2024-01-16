Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Jan 22 Ram Temple Event as 'Political Modi Function'

Rahul Gandhi, addressing the media during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, expressed reservations about the upcoming January 22 function at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, stating that the RSS and BJP have turned it into a “completely political Narendra Modi function.” He mentioned that Congress leaders declined the invitation, considering it a BJP-RSS event. Gandhi emphasized his personal approach to religion, contrasting it with those who use it for political advantage. The Congress has asserted that while they respect Lord Ram, the temple inauguration has been advanced for electoral gains by the BJP and RSS.

Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram’s idol will take place at the grand temple in Ayodhya on January 22 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Elaborate arrangements are being done for the ceremony.

Answering queries, Rahul Gandhi said he does “not try to take advantage” of his religion, lives by its principles and does not have to wear it on his sleeve like those “who do not believe in it”. We are open to all religions, all practices. Even the authorities of the Hindu religion, the biggest authorities of the Hindu religion have made their view public about what they think about the 22nd January function that it is a political function. So it is difficult for us to go to a political function which is designed around the Prime Minister of India and designed around the RSS,” Gandhi said.

The inauguration of the incomplete temple by the leaders of the BJP and the RSS has been obviously brought forward for electoral gain. While abiding by the 2019 Supreme Court judgment and honouring the sentiments of millions who revere Lord Ram, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, Smt. Sonia Gandhi and Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have respectfully declined the invitation to what is clearly an RSS/BJP event,” Rahul Gandhi said.