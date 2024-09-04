‘Rahul Gandhi Is More Of A Strategist’ Says Sam Pitroda

Sam Pitroda, a long-time confidant of the Gandhi family, recently shared his views on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, emphasizing that he is more of an intellectual and strategist than his late father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Pitroda, who has closely worked with multiple Indian Prime Ministers, described both Rahul and Rajiv as “custodians of the idea of India” and asserted that they share the same “prime ministerial DNA.”

In an interview with PTI, Pitroda lauded Rahul Gandhi’s qualities, suggesting that he possesses all the attributes necessary for a successful prime minister. He also criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for what he described as a systematic campaign to tarnish Rahul Gandhi’s image over the years.

Reflecting on the similarities and differences between Rajiv and Rahul, Pitroda, who has collaborated with leaders like Rajiv Gandhi, PV Narasimha Rao, Manmohan Singh, and others, noted the unique strengths of each. He remarked, “I had the opportunity to observe many prime ministers up close, and while Rajiv was more of a doer, Rahul is much more intellectual and a deep thinker. They share the same DNA and the same genuine concerns for the people of India. Both are simple, with no extravagant personal needs.”

Pitroda further highlighted that Rahul Gandhi is a strategist, a quality he believes sets him apart from his father. “Rahul is more of a strategist than Rajiv was. They are products of different times, shaped by different tools and experiences. Rahul has endured two major personal losses—the deaths of his grandmother and father—which have shaped his journey differently,” Pitroda explained.

Taking a subtle dig at the BJP, Pitroda commented on the negative portrayal of Rahul Gandhi in the media, attributing it to a “well-orchestrated campaign” aimed at discrediting him. “Millions of dollars were spent to malign this young man, questioning even his education, despite him being highly educated,” Pitroda remarked.

Despite these challenges, Pitroda praised Rahul Gandhi’s resilience, particularly his ability to “stand up and survive” against the false image created around him. He pointed to the Bharat Jodo Yatra as a significant moment of redemption for Rahul Gandhi.

In conclusion, Pitroda expressed his personal admiration for Rahul Gandhi, acknowledging potential bias but affirming his belief in Rahul’s capabilities. “From my personal experience, I believe he is highly capable. He is a decent human being, well-educated, and possesses the right DNA. I see him as a true custodian of the democratic values that the Congress party has always upheld,” Pitroda said.

