Rahul: INDIA Bloc Unites Against 'Anyay' Amid Mamata's Solo Fight Vow

As the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered West Bengal, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi took a conciliatory approach, stating that the INDIA bloc would collectively combat ‘Anyay’ (injustice). This statement follows West Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s declaration that her party, Trinamool Congress, will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls independently in the state. Rahul Gandhi expressed happiness at being in West Bengal, emphasizing that the INDIA formation aims to unite against the BJP-RSS and fight against hatred, violence, and injustice. Jairam Ramesh echoed a conciliatory tone, emphasizing Mamata Banerjee’s significance within the INDIA bloc and expressing confidence in collaborating to defeat the BJP. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, initiated on January 14 from Manipur, is set to conclude in Mumbai on March 20.

The Wayanad MP said that he is happy to have come to West Bengal.

“I am happy to have come to West Bengal. We have come here to listen to you and stand with you…BJP-RSS are spreading hatred, violence and injustice. So, INDIA formation is going to fight ‘Anyay’ together” he said.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra crisscrossed West Bengal from Assam this morning. Assam Congress chief Angika Dutta handed over the ‘tricolour’ to the party’s Bengal unit president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

“A year ago we did the 4000 Km long Bharat Jodo Yatra, traversing from Kanyakumari to Jammu and Kashmir. We opened Mohabbat Ki Dukkan in Nafrat Ka Bazaar (a shop of love in the market of hatred). Now we are moving from Imphal to Mumbai. Today we are entering West Bengal from Assam. I want to wholeheartedly thank the Congress workers in Assam. You managed the (arrangements of the) Yatra very brilliantly. You have changed the politics of Assam, and for this, I thank you wholeheartedly. I am happy to have come to West Bengal. We have come here to listen to you and stand with you,” Rahul said. Several TMC supporters standing on the roadside of Rahul’s route held banners with “Didi is enough for Bengal” written on them.